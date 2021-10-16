Eve reveals pregnancy on Instagram: 'We finally get to tell everyone!'

Why has Marlo never held an official peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Which Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama was Lisa Vanderpump really behind? And how did that Brooks cancer info really come to light on The Real Housewives of Orange County? The answers to all of these questions and so, so many more can be found in Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, a brand new book (available now!) from author Dave Quinn that is a true must-read for any Bravo fan. The book chronicles each and every Housewives installment with shocking and funny stories from the people who lived it: all our favorite cast members, producers, Bravo execs, and of course, Andy Cohen himself. It’s the most in-depth source on our favorite reality show that is required reading for anyone that’s seen every episode already and still wants to know more, and even the perfect place to start for anyone who’s just now heard of Bravo (but where have you been?!).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO