Jessica Chastain had one condition before going nude for ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

By Lauren Cox
Page Six
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Chastain was only comfortable doing full-frontal nudity in “Scenes From a Marriage” if her co-star, Oscar Isaac, also bared it all. “I said in the very beginning, ‘I’m comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you’re going to have to show the same...

pagesix.com

