It’s a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game as the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football as two of the conference’s perceived contenders go head-to-head at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs have had an up-and-down start to the season, but continue to remain a threat with Patrick Mahomes at the helm of one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses. On the other side, the Bills have bounced back from a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by rattling off three straight wins, including a 40-0 last week against the Houston Texans. Sunday night’s game will be broadcast nationally on NBC as part of the week Sunday Night Football primetime broadcast. If you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game for free from Sling or fuboTV.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO