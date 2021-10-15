CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAR closes CARWAVE acquisition

By Auto Remarketing Staff
Auto Remarketing
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARMEL, Ind. - KAR Global said Thursday it has completed its $450 million all-cash purchase of CARWAVE. The purchase of the online wholesale platform, initially announced in August, adds to the company’s “fast growth in the dealer-to-dealer segment, accelerates profitability, positions the company to achieve its long-term goals and enhances the...

Auto Remarketing

NAC completes 10th acquisition in the past 18 months

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - This week, National Auto Care (NAC) senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions Courtney Hoffman announced the company’s 10th acquisition in the past 18 months. Now part of the company’s F&I agency portfolio is a firm positioned to help NAC gain more market share not...
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

3 ways KBB enhanced Instant Cash Offer tool

IRVINE, Calif. - Finding a used vehicle that’s ripe for healthy gross and a satisfied dealership customer is as challenging as ever, especially given the current landscape of wholesale prices and supply. So, Cox Automotive strengthened one of its crucial tools dealerships can use to build their inventories without having...
ECONOMY
Auto Remarketing

IAA acquires SYNETIQ to boost UK presence

WESTCHESTER, Ill. - IAA reinforced its European resources on Friday via an acquisition. According to a news release, IAA — the presenting sponsor of Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40 honorees who will be recognized during Used Car Week — announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the stock of SYNETIQ, a leading integrated salvage and vehicle dismantling company in the United Kingdom for £225 million.
BUSINESS
theregistrysf.com

WeWork, BowX Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination to Create Publicly-Traded Flexible Space Provider

WeWork to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WE” starting October 21, 2021. Business combination that closed on October 20, 2021 provides WeWork with the previously announced gross cash proceeds of approximately $1.3 billion, prior to expenses, which includes the cash held in the trust account, a fully committed PIPE and an equity backstop facility provided by Cushman & Wakefield.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Preparing for Acquisitions and Massive Growth

Nuclear Networking has announced that it is currently looking to expand its operational capabilities through new mergers and acquisitions. A leading Denver digital marketing agency, Nuclear has always been on the lookout for opportunities to empower smaller enterprises by bringing them into the fold. According to Tyler Horsley, CEO of Nuclear, his company has recently amped up this strategy due to a number of current factors.
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

NY private equity firm enters BHPH space via DMS investment

NEW YORK - Beekman Group, a private equity firm based in New York focused on building companies in the healthcare, consumer and the business services sectors, now has a presence in the buy-here, pay-here industry. This week, Beekman announced that the firm has completed an investment in AutoManager to support...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Auto Remarketing

Vehicle subscription startup lands $41M in funding

PHILADELPHIA - After launching its vehicle subscription service in four states, a Philadelphia-based startup now has more resources to grow. This week, GO announced that it has secured a $41 million round of financing led by Synterra Capital Management. According to a news release, this funding will enable the company to grow its fleet substantially and expand service nationally.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Grove Inc. Closes Acquisition of Programmatic Advertising Company Interactive Offers

Grove Inc., a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Florida based advertising company Interactive Offers. Interactive Offers and its SaaS programmatic advertising platform has served the tech space with great success over the last several years. Interactive Offers’ current revenue projection of $10-12 million for 2022 provides Grove with a solid entry into the Programmatic Ad space and adds a unique in-house advertising platform to leverage and scale its current and future brands.
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

NowLake expected to take 23% stake in Axis after $15M investment

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - Axis Auto Finance said Tuesday it has landed a $15 million strategic investment from NowLake Technology, which is projected to own roughly 23% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the fintech lender specializing in the alternative auto finance space once the deal is complete. In...
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

KAR, Black Book partner on trade-in valuation service

CARMEL, Ind. - KAR Global said Monday that Black Book’s VIN decoding and pricing algorithms have been integrated with KAR’s digital offerings. This means that automakers, dealers and others in the auto industry will be able to provide consumers with instant, VIN-specific guaranteed trade-in values on their respective websites or mobile apps.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

KAR Auction Services Expands Partnership With Black Book

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) has announced an expanded partnership with Black Book, a technology data company, to help franchise and independent car dealers, OEMs, and third-party providers deliver a faster, easier, and more digital experience to their retail consumers. By integrating Black Book's VIN decoding and pricing algorithms...
BUSINESS
Forbes

The Power Of Partnerships For Customer Acquisition

Kate Rojas is VP of Marketing at Notion, a Comcast company. Notion is a smart monitoring system powered by a multifunctional sensor and app. Every company has their “secret weapon” when it comes to reaching new customers. And it can take many forms, including social media, ad campaigns and media relations efforts. While all of these are great options for reaching new customers, companies shouldn’t ignore the power of partnerships. There’s the old saying, “two heads are better than one,” and it couldn’t be truer when it comes to defining your customer acquisition strategy.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Sayona Mining closes $86.5 million lithium acquisition

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The close comes after the company successfully raised A$100 million. Located about 130km north‐west of Chibougamau, Moblan is...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latin American-Focused SPAC Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. The underwriter exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,875,000 units, which overallotment will close simultaneously with the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, are $143,750,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.
BUSINESS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

KAR Global Announces Black Book Integration with BacklotCars

CARMEL, Ind. – KAR Global and Black Book announced an expanded relationship aimed at helping franchise and independent car dealers, OEMs, and third-party providers deliver a faster, easier and more digital experience to their retail consumers. By integrating Black Book’s industry-leading VIN decoding and pricing algorithms with KAR’s digital capabilities, industry-related companies of any size will be able to deliver instant, VIN specific guaranteed trade-in values to consumers via their own website or mobile app. The relationship will also leverage KAR’s rapidly growing digital dealer-to-dealer marketplace, BacklotCars, to help dealers wholesale any unwanted trade-in inventory that results from those retail sales.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

KAR Expands into Southwestern U.S.

CARMEL - Carmel-based KAR Global (NYSE: KAR) says it has completed the acquisition of CARWAVE Holdings LLC, a California company with an online platform that has a network of franchise and independent dealers across southwest United States. KAR says it purchased the platform for $450 million in cash. It says CARWAVE pairs with KAR’s digital marketplaces.
CARMEL, IN
financemagnates.com

ConsenSys Announces Acquisition of Treum

ConsenSys, a leading blockchain company, recently announced that it has acquired the Treum team and its NFT platform from Mesh, a Web3 incubator. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. In an official announcement, ConsenSys mentioned that the acquisition of Treum will facilitate the expansion of its NFT...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

