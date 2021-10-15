KAR closes CARWAVE acquisition

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. The underwriter exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,875,000 units, which overallotment will close simultaneously with the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, are $143,750,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO