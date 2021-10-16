CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoon Kye Sang And Seo Ji Hye Talk About Reuniting After 17 Years For Their New Drama

By C. Hong
Soompi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoon Kye Sang, Seo Ji Hye, and Kim Ji Suk talked about their upcoming drama, “Kiss Sixth Sense,” at the APAC Contents Showcase for Disney+. “Kiss Sixth Sense” is an upcoming Disney+ original drama that was originally a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon. It is about a woman...

