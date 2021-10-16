Yoon Kye Sang And Seo Ji Hye Talk About Reuniting After 17 Years For Their New Drama

Toss me in the camp of highly anticipating upcoming SBS drama Now, We are Breaking Up, which is now a little less than a month from premiere come November 12th. I feels like a loner genre in the current crop of light rom-coms and sageuks, taking a more mature and complicated take on romance set in the fashion industry. The first poster shows both leads Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong as if her picture above his was taken by him. In the first teaser trailer below, it’s melancholy with raindrops and her pictures getting burned, because hey the breaking up part, right? I don’t know if the drama will take us through the leads relationship and have then break up or broken up early on and then get back together, I suppose the point is to see if we like these characters, believe in their connection and chemistry, and perhaps get some food for thought in the process.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO