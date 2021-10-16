CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers Waive Shaquille Harrison After Preseason Finale

By Justin Grasso
 8 days ago
The Sixers announced they have waived 28-year-old guard Shaquille Harrison on Saturday morning. Although they are moving onto the regular season without Harrison on the main roster, the organization isn't moving on from him entirely.

According to a team official, Harris is expected to join the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for the upcoming 2021-2022 G League season.

The addition of Harrison should be good for the Blue Coats, who are looking to have another strong season after clinching a spot in the playoffs last year and making their first championship appearance in team history.

Harrison brings veteran experience to the Sixers' G League squad. After going undrafted out of Tulsa in 2016, Harrison inked a deal with the Phoenix Suns and played with their G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns.

After his rookie season, Harrison played in 23 games for the Suns' main roster. He averaged 6.6 points and 2.4 assists while shooting 48-percent from the field. Following his stint with the Suns' organization, Harrison moved on to play 73 games for the Chicago Bulls during the 2018-2019 season.

The next year, he played in another 43 games for the Bulls. Then over the last two years, Harrison had stints with the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets. While in Denver last year, Harrison appeared in 17 games during the regular season and averaged 4.4 minutes off the bench in nine of Denver's postseason matchups.

Now, he'll join the Delaware Blue Coats after spending the preseason with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

