CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Complete coverage of Florida football's road game against LSU

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imDx1_0cTJQ0my00

Game time is rapidly approaching in Baton Rouge as the visiting Florida Gators get prepped up to face the struggling LSU Tigers on Saturday. The 12 p.m. EDT kickoff is the second-straight lunchtime affair for Florida after its noontime homecoming showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend.

Below, we have everything you need to know about Saturday’s lunchtime affair, from the history between the two teams to how to follow the action to scouting reports… and more! We will continue to update this page right up until kickoff, including a depth chart update as well as a look at the pregame hype. Go Gators!

1

History

“Most recently, LSU came into the Swamp carrying a losing record after a disappointing COVID-altered season in 2020, and thanks in part to a shoe throw, some eerie fog and terrible defense by UF, stole the game from the Gators.” — Adam Dubbin

Gallery

Florida Football 2021 Opponent History: Louisiana State Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Kqxt_0cTJQ0my00

2

Scouting Report

“LSU’s recent struggles and the early kick should help reduce the crowd as a factor in this one, but you can never bank on a win at Tiger Stadium, where Florida has just two victories since 2003.” — Tyler Nettuno

List

3

Gators Wire's Staff Picks

“After an easy — yet somehow, also uneasy — shutout win over the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend for homecoming, the Florida Gators hit the road for one of its biggest remaining tests on their schedule.” — Adam Dubbin

List

4

Behind Enemy Lines

“To get the low-down on LSU, we talked with LSU Tigers Wire site editor Patrick Conn to get his thoughts on the game. Here’s what he had to say.” — Tyler Nettuno

List

5

10 Interesting Tidbits

“Florida and LSU have combined for five losses this season and are clinging desperately to a chance to salvage a good season while knowing Atlanta is pretty much out.” — Pat Dooley

List

6

Looking back on Spurrier's dominance over LSU

“Spurrier was a Bayou Bruiser. It was as if he had Zatarain’s sprinkled on his cornflakes and oysters before every meal. Let’s face it, he owned LSU and in the name of George Edmondson, thank goodness he did.” — Pat Dooley

List

7

10 Players to Watch

“Florida didn’t fare too well in its last SEC road game against Kentucky, but Louisiana State might have too many injuries to capitalize on any home-field advantage it might have.” — David Rosenberg

Gallery

10 players you should watch for when Florida takes on LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmBax_0cTJQ0my00

8

Uniforms

“The orange jerseys are a part of the Gators’ regular alternate rotation, but the all-orange look is rare. Wearing that look five years ago, UF defeated LSU 16-10 at Tiger Stadium in a makeup game for Hurricane Matthew that ultimately clinched the SEC East.” — Tyler Nettuno

9

How to Watch

“It has been a bit of a rocky journey thus far for Florida football, which enters the weekend with two losses in Southeastern Conference play having lost its lofty postseason aspirations. Opposite of the Gators are the LSU Tigers, who have been bitten badly by the injury bug this year after another lackluster start to their gridiron campaign.” — Adam Dubbin

10

Depth Chart

“Dan Mullen has not made many adjustments to his depth chart this season, but the loss of Elijah Blades has a new cornerback listed on the depth chart ahead of a Week 7 matchup with Lousiana State.” — David Rosenberg

11

SP+ Score Prediction

“The analytics system from ESPN’s Bill Connelly projected that the Gators would cover a 10.5-point spread easily in this game, with a final score of 37-22. It gives UF an 81% chance to win.” — Tyler Nettuno

12

Fan Reactions

“The loyal fans took to social media ahead of the game to voice their love of the Orange and Blue. Below is a healthy sampling of the many tweets sent out in the hours preceding game time as the fanbase gets hyped.” — Adam Dubbin

13

Sports Media Takes

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

Few people in sports media, if any, are as good at their job at Kirk Herbstreit is at his. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback is synonymous with college football. The longtime ESPN analyst has been a mainstay in the network’s college football coverage for two decades. Hopefully, that will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

On Thursday night, the last two No. 1 picks will go head-to-head as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has had a little more success so far this season than his counterpart in tonight’s game, 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Burrow and the Bengals are favored to get the win tonight as well.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rosenberg
Person
Pat Dooley
Person
Dan Mullen
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Gridiron Football#American Football#Vanderbilt Commodores#Covid#Gators Wire#The Florida Gators#Lsu Tigers Wire
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
tigernet.com

LSU AD is calling Dabo to offer him the HC job......

Obviously Dabo is going to say no, but that's how LSU's AD works: he forces someone to say no and then moves on. https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/lsu-football/lsu-coaching-rumors-dabo-swinney-among-candidates-for-tigers-job-per-report/. This would certainly be a splash hire. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating. It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy