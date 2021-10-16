Complete coverage of Florida football's road game against LSU

Game time is rapidly approaching in Baton Rouge as the visiting Florida Gators get prepped up to face the struggling LSU Tigers on Saturday. The 12 p.m. EDT kickoff is the second-straight lunchtime affair for Florida after its noontime homecoming showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend.

Below, we have everything you need to know about Saturday’s lunchtime affair, from the history between the two teams to how to follow the action to scouting reports… and more! We will continue to update this page right up until kickoff, including a depth chart update as well as a look at the pregame hype. Go Gators!

History

“Most recently, LSU came into the Swamp carrying a losing record after a disappointing COVID-altered season in 2020, and thanks in part to a shoe throw, some eerie fog and terrible defense by UF, stole the game from the Gators.” — Adam Dubbin

Florida Football 2021 Opponent History: Louisiana State Tigers

Scouting Report

“LSU’s recent struggles and the early kick should help reduce the crowd as a factor in this one, but you can never bank on a win at Tiger Stadium, where Florida has just two victories since 2003.” — Tyler Nettuno

Gators Wire's Staff Picks

“After an easy — yet somehow, also uneasy — shutout win over the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend for homecoming, the Florida Gators hit the road for one of its biggest remaining tests on their schedule.” — Adam Dubbin

Behind Enemy Lines

“To get the low-down on LSU, we talked with LSU Tigers Wire site editor Patrick Conn to get his thoughts on the game. Here’s what he had to say.” — Tyler Nettuno

10 Interesting Tidbits

“Florida and LSU have combined for five losses this season and are clinging desperately to a chance to salvage a good season while knowing Atlanta is pretty much out.” — Pat Dooley

Looking back on Spurrier's dominance over LSU

“Spurrier was a Bayou Bruiser. It was as if he had Zatarain’s sprinkled on his cornflakes and oysters before every meal. Let’s face it, he owned LSU and in the name of George Edmondson, thank goodness he did.” — Pat Dooley

10 Players to Watch

“Florida didn’t fare too well in its last SEC road game against Kentucky, but Louisiana State might have too many injuries to capitalize on any home-field advantage it might have.” — David Rosenberg

10 players you should watch for when Florida takes on LSU

Uniforms

“The orange jerseys are a part of the Gators’ regular alternate rotation, but the all-orange look is rare. Wearing that look five years ago, UF defeated LSU 16-10 at Tiger Stadium in a makeup game for Hurricane Matthew that ultimately clinched the SEC East.” — Tyler Nettuno

How to Watch

“It has been a bit of a rocky journey thus far for Florida football, which enters the weekend with two losses in Southeastern Conference play having lost its lofty postseason aspirations. Opposite of the Gators are the LSU Tigers, who have been bitten badly by the injury bug this year after another lackluster start to their gridiron campaign.” — Adam Dubbin

Depth Chart

“Dan Mullen has not made many adjustments to his depth chart this season, but the loss of Elijah Blades has a new cornerback listed on the depth chart ahead of a Week 7 matchup with Lousiana State.” — David Rosenberg

SP+ Score Prediction

“The analytics system from ESPN’s Bill Connelly projected that the Gators would cover a 10.5-point spread easily in this game, with a final score of 37-22. It gives UF an 81% chance to win.” — Tyler Nettuno

Fan Reactions

“The loyal fans took to social media ahead of the game to voice their love of the Orange and Blue. Below is a healthy sampling of the many tweets sent out in the hours preceding game time as the fanbase gets hyped.” — Adam Dubbin

Sports Media Takes

