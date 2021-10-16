CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

cbslocal.com

Avoid Scrambling For Your Thanksgiving Bird By Following These Tips

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Thanksgiving a month away, it’s never too early to make your turkey-buying plans — especially this year. The food industry has been hampered by worker shortages and supply delays to varying degrees, depending on where the food is sourced. “As far as production, distribution, it’s a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Washington City Paper

Disco Mary Brings Apothecary Cocktails and Chef Elena Vargas’ Cooking to Shaw

Before the pandemic, you could slide onto a leather tufted sofa and sip something boozy and elegant in Columbia Room’s Spirts Library. You had to shuffle through the a la carte cocktail lair to get to the Tasting Room in the back. But over the past 18 months, the Spirits Library and the people running it have gone through transformations so significant you could call them metamorphoses.
FOOD & DRINKS
aroundptown.com

Shaw’s Market Giveaway

Shaw’s Marketplace in Prophetstown is offering a chance for a lucky customer to win a $50 gift card from Bass Pro Shops. The drawing will be held on Saturday, November 6th and is sponsored by the store and Old Wisconsin Sausage. No purchase is necessary.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
CBS Baltimore

Volunteers Help The Baltimore Tree Trust Revitalize An Empty Space In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Volunteers are helping the Baltimore Tree Trust plant 100 trees in an empty space in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. “The Baltimore Tree Trust is really focused on increasing the tree canopy in Baltimore city,” MedStar Harbor Hospital Green Team member Joan Plisko said. The trees are being planted near MedStar Harbor Hospital in an area that will be called MedStar Harbor Park West. Eventually, walkways and benches will be added too. “We really focus on highlighting neighborhoods that really aren’t accessing those resources or have access to those resources,” Baltimore Tree Trust Communications and Outreach Manager Ryan Alston said. This project stemmed from another project at the hospital where trees were planted to help control stormwater runoff. The money to plant the trees came from a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation. The Foundation and UPS volunteered to help plant the trees. “Trees are good for the environment,” Plisko said. “They’re good for our physical health. They’re good for our emotional health. They’re good for community gathering.” The group is planting just about half of the trees right now, they plan to come back next week and plant the other half.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Lake Tahoe Status Is Terminal

Lake Tahoe is terminal. That's a technical way to explain water isn't flowing out of the lake. It won't always be like this, but the consequences of an extended drought go beyond the waterline.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
SFGate

'Nuptial swarms' of flying termites explode across the Bay Area

After a summer of wildfires and drought, the Bay Area's first rain of the season is a time of relief for many. But for the insect-averse, there's one not-so-pleasant side effect of the precipitation: termites. According to the Redwood City Pulse, Redwood City residents have reported winged termite sightings following...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The Independent

Laundrie family won’t hold funeral for Brian but plan meeting ‘to grieve’

The family of Brian Laundrie was meeting on Sunday “to grieve”, their lawyer told The Independent – but there are no plans to hold a funeral for the 23-year-old in the future.Mr Laundrie was at the centre of an interstate manhunt before his remains were identified last week in a Florida swamp.The Long Island native was wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito – who had last been heard from at the end of August.The young couple set off in July on a cross-country trip they were documenting on social media. An altercation between the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Chicago

Englewood Murals Encourage Community To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS)– Some new artwork in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is more than just beautiful. It’s a gateway to getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Two murals are being installed Friday that will highlight a collective responsibility to take care of ourselves and our communities. Each mural will feature a QR code and a URL, directing viewers to Facebook’s COVID Information Center. One mural is set for 63rd and Halsted Avenue and the other will be located at 64th Street and Ashland Avenue. A spokesperson for “Amplifier Art,” the group behind the murals explained that it’s so important to create it on the city’s South Side. A spokesperson said the community is “vulnerable and there is a lot of distrust from government and health officials.” The group is a non-profit design lab that builds are and media experiments nationwide to “amplify” messages about issues that are important to communities.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CHA Hosts Annual Coat Drive To Help Public Housing Residents Prepare For Winter

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Housing Authority is helping people who live in public housing get ready for winter. On Saturday, the CHA hosted an event offering everything from coats to flu shots. A long line formed outside the UIC Forum in University Village for the CHA’s 14th annual Operation Warm. Volunteers handed out 6,000 new winter coats; along with shoes, hats and gloves. And folks could also get their flu vaccination shots as we head into flu season. Twenty-two agencies offered a “service fair,” with all sorts of giveaways; from beauty products and books, to information about college and how to keep your home warm in the winter. Over the last 14 years, the CHA’s Operation Warm has distributed more than 110,000 winter coats to 30,000 families.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Seed Bombs

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the iconic Texas landscapes is a field of flowers along the roadside. An open pasture of wildflowers in full Spring color is a great reason to drive down a state highway here in the Lone Star state. Thanks in large part to Lady Bird Johnson, for decades flowering meadows have continually increased their presence in the Texas countryside and roadways. I sat down with the Texas Plant Guy, Daniel Cunningham on how you can spread the joy of wildflowers across your part of Texas. They are called “Seed Bombs.” Basically, mix in a large bowl...
GARDENING
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Pediatricians Offer Health Advice For Trick-Or-Treating This Halloween

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local pediatricians are offering advice to families celebrating Halloween. Doctors at AHN say they recommend trick-or-treating in small groups. They advise staying socially distanced while you’re walking around the neighborhood, washing your hands before you break into that candy and wearing protective face masks or coverings if you’ll be going to an indoor event. They say outdoor activities are safest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

Costumed Canines Compete In 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of New York’s finest pups competed in Saturday’s 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. Hundreds came out to see dogs strut some of the most creative and out-there costumes in categories like the Scariest or the Punniest, among others. The Best in Show was also the winner of the Heroes category — a thank you to essential workers. Being a judge at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade was *ruff* because they were all *adogable* 🎃🐾 Check out the costumes: https://t.co/a8sSaSHQSE — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) October 23, 2021 The event took place at the East River Park Amphitheater, and CBS2’s own Jenna DeAngelis was one of the judges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

About 2,000 People Gather For Moving Day Chicago Walk For Parkinson’s Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) — People put on a few extra layers Sunday and braved the damp morning for a good cause outside Soldier Field. About 2,000 people gathered to take part in the annual Moving Day Chicago walk. The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Parkinson’s Foundation – helping to raise awareness about the disease that affects nearly 30,000 people across the state.
CHICAGO, IL

