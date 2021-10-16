CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electricity to become more expensive in Pakistan as govt hikes power tariff

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): Pakistani government on Friday increased the base power tariff by Pakistani Rs 1.39 per unit to fulfil the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand to stay in its programme, local media reported. The increase will become effective from November and continue till the end of...

