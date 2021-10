The First week of the Toronto Maple Leafs season is in the books, and overall I’d have to say it went pretty well. Fans are back to see the Toronto Maple Leafs in the ACC, and while the medical professionals who have guided me through this pandemic don’t think filling it to full capacity is a good idea, and I sure as hell wouldn’t attend a game, you’ve got to love seeing the stands full again. (At least, from a non-medical standpoint).

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO