CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US to send delegation to Southeast Asia to discuss Myanmar crisis

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 16 (ANI): The United States said it will send a delegation to Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia next week as part of efforts to address the crisis in Myanmar triggered by a military coup in February. The delegation led by State Department Counselor Derek...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

US still ready for dialogue with North Korea without preconditions: Special Envoy

Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has held talks with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk in Seoul, expressing readiness for dialogue with Pyongyang without preconditions. "I look forward to continuing to work with special representative...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

Southeast Asian leaders are meeting this week for their annual summit where Myanmar’s top general, whose forces seized power in February and shattered one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions, has been shut out for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence.Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who currently heads its government and ruling military council, from the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Brunei which currently leads the 10-nation bloc, will host the three-day meetings starting Tuesday by video due to coronavirus concerns. The talks will be joined...
POLITICS
The Independent

NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. In comments carried by state media, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho criticized the United States for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and providing Taiwan with upgraded weapons systems and military training.The United States’ “indiscreet meddling” in issues regarding Taiwan, which the North sees as entirely a Chinese internal affair, threatens to touch off a “delicate situation...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

China urges U.S. to avoid sending wrong signals on Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry urged the United States on Friday to avoid sending any wrong signals to proponents of Taiwanese independence, after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to the Chinese-claimed island’s defence. China has no room for concessions when it comes to its core...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

What is the US policy of 'strategic ambiguity' towards Taiwan?

President Joe Biden's declaration that the United States would defend Taiwan if China invaded has renewed talk of whether Washington's longstanding policy of "strategic ambiguity" on this thorny geopolitical issue is being reassessed. But what is strategic ambiguity and why would a solid commitment to Taiwan's defense be risky?
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
KREX

China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its […]
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China slams Biden’s threat to defend Taiwan in event of war

China has reacted with anger after US president Joe Biden seemed to confirm Washington will come to the defence of Taiwan if attacked.Chinese foreign spokesperson Wang Wenbin said there was “no room” for compromise or concessions over Taiwan.He said: “When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions.“No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan issue is purely...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX40

US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are issuing new warnings about China’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and a range of advanced technologies that could eventually give Beijing a decisive military edge and possible dominance over health care and other essential sectors in America. The warnings include a renewed effort to inform business executives, academics and local and state […]
FOREIGN POLICY
click orlando

Official: US at turning point in dealing with Myanmar crisis

JAKARTA – The United States is at a turning point in deciding how to handle the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, weighing further political and economic steps to pressure the government to change its behavior, a senior U.S. official said Thursday. “The situation is getting worse inside Burma, both from a...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Southeast Asia#Ani#The Indo Pacific#Kyodo News#The State Department
KRQE News 13

Southern African states send delegation to troubled Eswatini

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Southern African nations have sent envoys to the tiny kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, to engage with King Mswati III about the political and civil unrest that has engulfed the country in recent weeks. The 16-nation Southern African Development Community sent top officials from Eswatini’s...
POLITICS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang ‘genocide’ must stop

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Nicholas Burns, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China, said on Wednesday that China’s “genocide in Xinjiang,” abuses in Tibet and bullying of Taiwan must stop. Human rights advocates have termed China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region “genocide,” a characterization that...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
MySanAntonio

Richest families in Southeast Asia look for the next unicorn

Some of Southeast Asia's old-money tycoons are boosting investment in technology startups, looking to ride a wave of surging valuations as they seek to counter the fallout of the pandemic on businesses ranging from retail to hospitality and manufacturing. Holding companies, family investing arms and other vehicles of moguls from...
ECONOMY
AFP

Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas

Russians hoping to apply for an immigrant visa to the United States are now required to travel to the US Embassy in Warsaw, the State Department confirmed Sunday, while blaming restrictions imposed by Moscow. That development came amid unresolved US-Russian tensions, and tit-for-tat expulsions that earlier led Moscow to limit the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia. The US visa move, in effect since October 12, prompted a heated rejoinder from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. American diplomats, she wrote on the Telegram platform, had long been "destroying" the consular services system in Russia, turning what should be a routine, technical procedure "into a real hell."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

43 countries call on China to respect Uyghur rights

Forty-three countries have called on China to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" for the Muslim Uyghur community in Xinjiang, in a statement read at the United Nations on Thursday that sparked outrage from Beijing. The declaration, signed by the United States as well as several European and Asian member states and others, accused China of a litany of human rights violations against the Uyghurs, including torture, forced sterilization and forced disappearances. "We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office," the countries said in a joint statement, read at the United Nations by France. "We are particularly concerned about the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the statement continued, citing "credible" reports that "indicate the existence of a large network of 'political reeducation' camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily detained."
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy