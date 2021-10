An Arizona man is in the Taney County Jail facing a potential life sentence after being arrested Sept. 28 for a May incident involving Hollister police officers. Jonathan Guerrero,33, of Tucson, AZ, is facing a count of First Degree Assault on a Special Victim, a class A felony where upon conviction could bring a sentence of 10 years to life. He is also charged with six counts of Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by Fleeing while creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, class E felonies, which could bring up to four years in prison.

TANEY COUNTY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO