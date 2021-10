The first free update for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is expected to launch in late October to early November 2021. The news was announced by Aniplex and game developer CyberConnect2 in the latest October 2021 issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. This will be the first of three planned updates and will add Akaza and Rui as playable characters. While the second and third updates do not yet have a timeline, each will add two additional playable demon characters to the title, for a total of six after the third update. Initially, the only playable demon listed on the roster was Nezuko. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO