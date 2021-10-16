CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Yale demands law student apologize to peers for 'triggering' them

bransontrilakesnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdministrators at Yale Law School spent weeks...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Lawyers, Law Students, Law School Administrators, and Language

[1.] Words and phrases can have different meanings, connotations, and associations to different people. "Work will set you free," for instance, might seem like a perfectly good slogan to many. (Consider freedom from economic dependency on parents or spouses or the government.) But it might not work well for listeners who know it was also the sign written in German at the entrance to Auschwitz. At least it will yield an unpleasant association for them—never a good effect for a slogan supposed to inspire people. And it might make them question the motives of the speaker, even if they ultimately answer the question with "he probably just didn't know the connection."
EDUCATION
Washington Post

At Yale Law School, a party invitation ignites a firestorm

Maoist reeducation camps have nothing on Yale Law School. If you think this is an exaggeration, okay, it is, but keep reading. Last month, a second-year law student sent some classmates an invitation to a party — to celebrate Constitution Day, of all things. The student, Trent Colbert, who has...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale School#Law Student#Yale Law School
Slate

Yale Law School’s Free Speech Blunder Bolsters the Federalist Society’s Victim Mentality

The debate over free speech on campus erupted again on Wednesday with the publication of a Washington Free Beacon article alleging that Yale Law School retaliated against a conservative student’s speech. The school pressured the student, a Federalist Society member, into apologizing for an email deemed racist by multiple classmates, according to the Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium. The story drew widespread scorn from the right: Sen. Tom Cotton described Yale’s alleged conduct as “insanity,” a sentiment shared by fellow critics of contemporary higher education in the U.S.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Students denounce Yale-affiliated lawyers for role in Sandy Hook suit

Yale students have called on the University to sever ties with Day Pitney LLP, a law firm that represents both Yale and Remington, a gun manufacturer being sued by the parents of students killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting and has drawn criticism for practices including the subpoena of the academic records of first graders who were killed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Reason.com

Shenanigans at Yale Law School

Reprinted with permission, the article is by Aaron Sibarium of the Washington Free Beacon, originally published here. I did not think a summary with link would do this one justice:. Administrators at Yale Law School spent weeks pressuring a student to apologize for a "triggering" email in which he referred...
COLLEGES
The Atlantic

A Worrisome Peek Inside Yale Law’s Diversity Bureaucracy

Have you ever wondered what deans of diversity do behind closed doors? Until last week, the public had little visibility into their methods. Then covertly recorded audio emerged of Yaseen Eldik, Yale Law School’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and Ellen Cosgrove, an associate dean, pressuring a student to issue a written apology for emailing out a party invitation that offended some of his classmates.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Buckley Program hosts event on free speech after recent Yale Law School controversy

Eda Aker and Sarah Cook, Contributing Photographers. Amid national conversations about racism and free speech triggered by Yale Law School’s recent handling of an allegedly-discriminatory email sent by student Trent Colbert LAW ’23, The William F. Buckley Jr. Program hosted a discussion on Friday on how universities balance free speech with discrimination claims from students.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Reason.com

Don't Use the Term 'Trap House' in Your Party Invite at Yale Law School

At Yale Law School, a second-year student who is part Cherokee has come under fire from administrators and some black students for sending a message via an online forum inviting others to a party hosted by the Federalist Society and the Native American Law Students Association (NALSA). As Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium first reported, the issue stemmed from students objecting to the use of the word "trap house" when promoting the party, with critics from the Black Law Students Association alleging the party supports "black face" and that the conservative Federalist Society "has historically supported anti-Black rhetoric." Administrators received nine complaints about the party invite, and promptly summoned the student in question to their office.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yale Daily News

Faculty, students question Yale’s fundraising priorities

Yale’s latest capital campaign, which launched on Oct. 2 and aims to raise $7 billion, has generated discussion among students and faculty about Yale’s rising emphasis on the sciences, as well as how Yale’s $31.2 billion endowment can be most effectively and ethically allocated. The capital campaign occurs once during...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy