Yale demands law student apologize to peers for 'triggering' them

In its first year of in-person work, the Police, Law, and Policy Clinic at Yale Law School is allowing students to translate empirical evidence on policing and reform programs into real and actionable justice-oriented policy measures. The clinic, which is now in its second year of existence, partners closely with...
The Yale Law School has been thrust into the national spotlight after a student sent what some saw as a racially charged email to a student group, prompting a broad conversation on racism and free speech at the school. Trent Colbert LAW ’23, a member of the Native American Law...
[1.] Words and phrases can have different meanings, connotations, and associations to different people. "Work will set you free," for instance, might seem like a perfectly good slogan to many. (Consider freedom from economic dependency on parents or spouses or the government.) But it might not work well for listeners who know it was also the sign written in German at the entrance to Auschwitz. At least it will yield an unpleasant association for them—never a good effect for a slogan supposed to inspire people. And it might make them question the motives of the speaker, even if they ultimately answer the question with "he probably just didn't know the connection."
Maoist reeducation camps have nothing on Yale Law School. If you think this is an exaggeration, okay, it is, but keep reading. Last month, a second-year law student sent some classmates an invitation to a party — to celebrate Constitution Day, of all things. The student, Trent Colbert, who has...
Thousands of Navy veterans who were denied honorable discharges due to mental health issues will get the chance for an upgrade after a group of law school students at Yale University sued the Navy to get the upgrades. . The proposed settlement would force the Navy to re-evaluate any less...
The debate over free speech on campus erupted again on Wednesday with the publication of a Washington Free Beacon article alleging that Yale Law School retaliated against a conservative student’s speech. The school pressured the student, a Federalist Society member, into apologizing for an email deemed racist by multiple classmates, according to the Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium. The story drew widespread scorn from the right: Sen. Tom Cotton described Yale’s alleged conduct as “insanity,” a sentiment shared by fellow critics of contemporary higher education in the U.S.
Yale students have called on the University to sever ties with Day Pitney LLP, a law firm that represents both Yale and Remington, a gun manufacturer being sued by the parents of students killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting and has drawn criticism for practices including the subpoena of the academic records of first graders who were killed.
Reprinted with permission, the article is by Aaron Sibarium of the Washington Free Beacon, originally published here. I did not think a summary with link would do this one justice:. Administrators at Yale Law School spent weeks pressuring a student to apologize for a "triggering" email in which he referred...
The Navy is planning to review the discharges of thousands of veterans, after a class action lawsuit brought by Yale's Veterans Legal Services Clinic. The Navy will reconsider less-than-honorable discharges for service members harmed by post traumatic stress disorder, a brain injury, sexual trauma in the military, or mental health issues.
Seattle University Law School students are calling on their school to cut ties with data companies Thomson Reuters and RELX PLC, the parent companies of legal research tools Westlaw and LexisNexis, respectively, because of their relationship with Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE). On Oct. 4, 2021, the law students who are...
Have you ever wondered what deans of diversity do behind closed doors? Until last week, the public had little visibility into their methods. Then covertly recorded audio emerged of Yaseen Eldik, Yale Law School’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and Ellen Cosgrove, an associate dean, pressuring a student to issue a written apology for emailing out a party invitation that offended some of his classmates.
Eda Aker and Sarah Cook, Contributing Photographers. Amid national conversations about racism and free speech triggered by Yale Law School’s recent handling of an allegedly-discriminatory email sent by student Trent Colbert LAW ’23, The William F. Buckley Jr. Program hosted a discussion on Friday on how universities balance free speech with discrimination claims from students.
To the casual listener, there might be nothing wrong with this conversation. But therein lies the problem with it. Normalizing talking points meant to undermine advancement while engaging in intellectually dishonest commentary only emboldens groups who deal in dishonesty.
Former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett advised parents to stop yielding to "experts" and start yielding to their own "common sense" amid the rampant politicization of schools. Bennett appeared on "Fox & Friends" Sunday to discuss the matter, saying parents are the "first line of defense" for their children. CONCERNED...
College Republicans at Washington & Lee University were told last month to take down materials in support of Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin -- a move the university said was done to keep it in compliance with its non-profit status under the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The Foundation for Individual...
At Yale Law School, a second-year student who is part Cherokee has come under fire from administrators and some black students for sending a message via an online forum inviting others to a party hosted by the Federalist Society and the Native American Law Students Association (NALSA). As Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium first reported, the issue stemmed from students objecting to the use of the word "trap house" when promoting the party, with critics from the Black Law Students Association alleging the party supports "black face" and that the conservative Federalist Society "has historically supported anti-Black rhetoric." Administrators received nine complaints about the party invite, and promptly summoned the student in question to their office.
Yale’s latest capital campaign, which launched on Oct. 2 and aims to raise $7 billion, has generated discussion among students and faculty about Yale’s rising emphasis on the sciences, as well as how Yale’s $31.2 billion endowment can be most effectively and ethically allocated. The capital campaign occurs once during...
