Georgia vs Kentucky: Best College GameDay signs

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrpI6_0cTJLk0O00

Georgia and Kentucky square off today at 3:30 pm ET in a battle of the last two remaining undefeated SEC teams.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew is on-site to see the highly ranked matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 Kentucky.

Fans bringing personalized signs is a longstanding tradition of GameDay, and regardless of who you cheer for, sometimes you just have to laugh even if it’s taking a jab at your team.

Below we compiled our favorite GameDay signs, both by Georgia fans and Kentucky fans.

Remember….laugh!

Thanks to our J.C. Shelton, who is on-site in Athens, for sending in some great ones.

#BennettGetsIt

Quavo and Coach are in the building

Burn

Jordan Davis for Heisman

UGA recruiting wish-list -- Now this is a good idea!

Simple yet powerful

This guy gets it

One of my favorites

Beautiful

Kirby > Derby

