Last night (Sat., Oct. 16, 2021), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 40. For the second time in as many weeks, there was not a whole lot to look forward to ahead of the event, which was ravaged by injuries, COVID-19, and weight cut mishaps. Of course, a lackluster event on paper can still provide some high-quality moments, so there was reason to tune in ... though you could still be forgiven for skipping this card.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO