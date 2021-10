The Auburn Tigers went on the road Saturday afternoon and defeated the No. 17 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 38-23. Quarterback Bo Nix was the star of the game, completing 21 of 26 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Nix also rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown in the win. Auburn wideout Demetris Robertson led the team in receiving with two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. One of his catches was a 71-yard touchdown bomb from Nix in the second half after a huge fourth-down stop by Auburn's defense. Tigers running back Tank Bigsby paced the team on the ground with 18 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown.

