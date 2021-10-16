CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Vols' game day: Tennessee's all-time results on Oct. 16

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
When Tennessee hosts Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium Saturday, it will mark the 12th time that the Vols have played on Oct. 16.

In their previous games on this date, the Vols are 6-4-1.

UT first played on Oct. 16 in 1909 when it lost at Kentucky State, 17-0.

Tennessee’s last game on this date was in 2004. The Vols defeated Ole Miss, 21-17, in Oxford.

Tennessee has played Alabama seven times on Oct. 16 and the Vols have an outright record of 2-3-2. UT, however, was later awarded a win after Alabama was forced to vacate a 17-17 tie in 1993.

Vols’ all-time results on Oct. 16

1909: Kentucky State 17, Tennessee 0

1915: Tennessee 80, Centre 0

1920: Tennessee 35, Chattanooga 0

1948: Tennessee 21, Alabama 6

1954: Alabama 27, Tennessee 0

1965: Tennessee 7, Alabama 7

1971: Alabama 32, Tennessee 15

1976: Alabama 20, Tennessee 13

1982: Tennessee 35, Alabama 28

1993: Tennessee 17, Alabama 17 (NCAA later awarded a victory to UT)

2004: Tennessee 21, Ole Miss 17

