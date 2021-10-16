CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smell the Coffee: Invisible

By Karin Fuller Smell the Coffee
wvgazettemail.com
 8 days ago

Not long ago, I received an email from a woman in her early 70s who wrote about how salesclerks have started to treat her like she’s a “doddering old fool.”. She said on two occasions as she was checking out, she had coins in her hand and was preparing to count...

www.wvgazettemail.com

The Citizen Online

Coffee and Carnations

Thank goodness that my parents believed — and firmly practiced — the old-fashioned philosophy of “Children should be seen and not heard.”. I spent most of my childhood being seen. But because I was expected to sit at a dinner table or on a footstool in a living room and listen, I became “Big Ears” which is what Mama sometimes called me. At the age of six, I’d rather listen to the grown-ups tell stories than to play with my Barbies.
FOOD & DRINKS
b975.com

Coffee and the Brain

A new study by The Autonomous University of Madrid reveals that drinking one cup of coffee a day may reduce the risk of male hearing loss by 15%. Scientists monitored the coffee intake of 37,000 volunteers before concluding that coffee-drinking males are less likely to experience hearing loss. Researchers found no link between coffee and hearing function among females.
DRINKS
WMI Central

Cyclelogical Coffee

Once a month we’ll share a local restaurant, food store or an event. We have so many wonderful restaurants in our community. This is a great way to promote our local economy and give you a peek at what they have to offer. This month we picked Cyclelogical Coffee at 850 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop. Call 928-255-3099.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

Wake up and smell the ‘sustainable’ coffee produced in Finnish lab

HELSINKI, Oct 13 – With climate change threatening traditional coffee farming, Finnish scientists say they have produced coffee from cell cultures with an aroma and taste resembling the real thing. The VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland may have come up with a more sustainable alternative to growing coffee beans...
FOOD & DRINKS
State
Washington State
wpsdlocal6.com

Etcetera Coffee

Local 6's Temi Adeleye and Kaylee Bowers went on a coffee tour through Paducah, to show you some places to grab seasonal drinks. Etcetera Coffee was their third stop for the tour.
PADUCAH, KY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tips to Fight Funky Smells at Home

It happens to all of us from time to time: We search high and low to find where a yucky smell is coming from. Is it the trash can? The refrigerator? The bathroom drain? Whatever is causing it, you want it gone. And that’s where Consumer Reports comes in, with some easy ways to find and fight those funky odors.
HOME & GARDEN
sprudge.com

Coffee Design: Wesley Andrews Coffee

Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. This week we take a look at the packaging design from Wesley Andrews Coffee based in Minneapolis. The roasting company set out to create packaging that was “sustainable, modern, and informative.” They worked with a team of designers to create a delightfully minimal orange and cream branding. We spoke with the team at Wesley Andrews Coffee digitally to learn more.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
westernnebraskaobserver.net

COFFEE TALK

The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project hosted "Coffee With A Cop" on Monday, Oct. 18, at Karen's Kitchen in Kimball. The event was offered as an opportunity to socialize with law enforcement officers in the area, some seated in the photo. Karen's Kitchen supplied the coffee and rolls.
KIMBALL, NE
townandcountrymag.com

Why Old Spice Suddenly Smells New

I don’t think my grandfather actually wore Old Spice aftershave, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he did. In my mind, everyone’s grandfather did. Hell, it’s the actual Old Spice slogan: “If your grandfather hadn’t worn it, you wouldn’t exist.” In the 80 years since its invention, Old Spice has become the object of pastiche, one of the rare brands, like Kleenex, Post-It, and Jacuzzi, that transcend the shop shelves and becomes shorthand for an entire category—or, in this case, a smell. Old Spice is the official scent of generations of American men, but what would it be like to wear it in 2021? Does it still smell good? I clicked "Buy Now" on Amazon to find out.
AMAZON
saginaw.tx.us

Limoges Coffee

A concert and coffee...what a great pair! "Limoges Coffee is a craft coffee shop operating solely from the inside of a custom-designed E-350 van. We serve a variety of specialty, made-to-order beverages which include espresso, latte, mocha, chai, hot tea, iced tea, hot chocolate and more! Sugar-free, caffeine-free, lactose-free, and keto options available. We look forward to serving you!"
SAGINAW, TX
sprudge.com

Drinking Coffee: The Sprudge Coffee Negroni

Welcome to Drinking Coffee, a new feature series on Sprudge celebrating coffee’s many uses behind the bar and beyond. In the months to come, we’ll be sharing our favorite coffee cocktail recipes, talking to some of our favorite bartenders, and exploring the rightful place of coffee in the pantheon of cocktail creation. Up first: Sprudge co-founder and James Beard Award winner Jordan Michelman invites you to explore the Coffee Negroni (or the “Sprudgegroni” if you insist).
FOOD & DRINKS
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: The Invisible Line

The wonder of this nation that separates us from the rest of the world is how we embrace freedom and what we stand for. In effect, we have become a symbol to the world of what a free and civilized society should be representing all that is good. It is not just to be envied but to inspire others to have the same opportunity to do what they find meaningful for the pursuit of happiness. As a result, it has become the cornerstone foundation to our democratic way of life.
SOCIETY
osceolasun.com

First furnace smell

We knew it was a bit too good to last. The lovely summer like weather has begun to change and as October continues to fly by, the weather has turned cooler and the battle of wills about the thermostat has commenced in households everywhere. Look, I love the golden times...
AMERY, WI
wvgazettemail.com

WV Culinary Team: Willkommen Oktober! Warm and comforting German foods for fall

It that’s your idea of a German menu, we’d like for you to think again. As the weather turns cooler and we turn to comforting recipes again, there’s a lot to be said for knowing a few good German recipes. Making use of simple techniques and the produce that’s available now, you can add some diversity to help you change up your menus.
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
KRMG

October deal offers pets for just $10

The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is offering adoptions for $10 through the end of October. The shelter will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 p.m. The evening adoption hours won’t start back up again until next Spring. Every Tulsa Animal Welfare pet is vaccinated, spayed/neutered, dewormed, gets...
TULSA, OK
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Remi is a 5-month-old boy who loves to make biscuits with his paws! He plays with toys and also likes to cuddle. Visit...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE

