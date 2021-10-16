Smell the Coffee: Invisible

I don’t think my grandfather actually wore Old Spice aftershave, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he did. In my mind, everyone’s grandfather did. Hell, it’s the actual Old Spice slogan: “If your grandfather hadn’t worn it, you wouldn’t exist.” In the 80 years since its invention, Old Spice has become the object of pastiche, one of the rare brands, like Kleenex, Post-It, and Jacuzzi, that transcend the shop shelves and becomes shorthand for an entire category—or, in this case, a smell. Old Spice is the official scent of generations of American men, but what would it be like to wear it in 2021? Does it still smell good? I clicked "Buy Now" on Amazon to find out.

AMAZON ・ 10 DAYS AGO