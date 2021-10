My name is Allie Richter (she/her). I am a freshman here on campus majoring in psychology and minoring in counseling. Helping people with their mental health and creating more awareness around it is something I am deeply passionate about. I am also someone who struggles with depression and anxiety and feel that at times, I can’t talk about my journey because of how stigmatized mental health is in our society. That is why I created this column to talk to different people on campus about their journeys with mental health and to show people that they are not alone and that we as a community should talk more about mental health.

