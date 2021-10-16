Law enforcement operation targets narcotics in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A law enforcement operation targeting narcotics in eastern North Carolina has led to prison terms for two men, officials said in a news release.

In June, William Roger Swain, Jr. 37, of New Bern, pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Swain was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison.

Last year, Kelly Jackson Gibbs, Jr. was sentenced to 10 years for the distribution of heroin in Pamlico County.

According to court documents and information presented in court, the two cases resulted from an investigation led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in conjunction with local, state, and federal authorities, into several drug traffickers operating in Pamlico and Craven counties.

In all, the news release said, investigators attributed over 4,852 grams of heroin, 1,960 grams of cocaine, 141 grams of methamphetamine and 684 grams of marijuana distributed into the community from 2012 until 2020 to the two men.