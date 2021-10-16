Police: Woman who died after found on road was hit by car

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A woman who was found unconscious on a road and later died at a hospital was hit by a car, Vermont State Police said.

Troopers said Brenda Flint, 44, was found on the road in Brookfield at about 11 a.m. Friday. They reported finding vehicle parts nearby, “which indicated Flint was struck by a motor vehicle,” according to a news release.

Flint was taken by helicopter to a hospital in New Hampshire to receive treatment. Police said she died from her injuries just before 5:30 p.m.

Police added that a vehicle with damage to the driver’s side headlight and windshield was found, and the driver was identified.

“The damage appeared consistent with the vehicle debris located on scene,” police said.

Police are still investigating.