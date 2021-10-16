Police; 1 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One person is dead and two others were critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in east Wichita, police said.

One man was found dead at the complex after police received reports of a shooting Friday afternoon, police said.

A second victim was found at a nearby Burger King, and a third went to a Wichita hospital. Police said both of those people were in critical condition.

No other details have been released.