Yale demands law student apologize to peers for 'triggering' them

A sign on my desk reads: “I’ll be nicer if you’ll be smarter.”. I’m not feeling nice today — and I’m talking to you, Yale. No offense intended toward my many friends — and certain family members — who attended the university in Connecticut. But the recent campus skirmish over an alleged triggering event has revealed the absurdity of, oh, just everything — students’ overindulged self-regard; the failure of colleges and universities, generally, to encourage maturity and intellectual rigor in its charges (rather than indulging crippling sensitivity); and our exaggerated notions of triggering as a social and civil guard rail.

