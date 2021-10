CF% – 61.77%, SCF% – 74.5%, HDCF% – 67.6%, xGF% – 67.54%. It’s a Team Game – These numbers weren’t just better than what they had against the Oilers; these were significantly better across the board. There was no lull in their game – from puck drop on the tilted the ice completely towards the Ducks end. The most positive thing was in the third period the Flames pressed harder, 7 high danger chances to 2 for Anaheim. They wanted to get that 2-goal lead to bury the opposition but just couldn’t capitalize. Replay this game 100 times the Flames win at least 70 (if not more) of them.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO