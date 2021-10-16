CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC, Progressives Blast Possible Change in Biden Climate Agenda After Manchin Opposition

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
"The tyranny of Joe Manchin is a tragedy for the rest of us," Representative Ritchie Torres...

Comments / 6

R Mcann
8d ago

One Day we may have clean Energy.... but that's many, many years away....

Fox News

Tim Scott warns Dems' plan to tax unrealized gains risks wrecking the entire US system

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott joined "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Sunday to analyze the state of Congress, criticizing Democratic majority leadership for locking out Republicans from negotiations on the multi-trillion-dollar socioeconomic overhaul legislation dubbed human infrastructure. Scott told host Mark Levin that Democrats did not receive a proverbial...
Chariton Leader

Tapper to Pelosi: Are you frustrated with Sinema and Manchin?

CNN's Jake Tapper asks Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about how she feels about two Senate Democrat holdouts, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who are essential to pass a large social safety net bill without Republican support through a process called reconciliation.
CNBC

Schumer and Manchin are in infrastructure talks at Biden's Delaware home

Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe Biden at his home in Delaware on Sunday. Democrats are scrambling to reach an agreement on social spending legislation, a White House official said. Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe...
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
MSNBC

Pres. Biden pushes Sen. Manchin to get on board with agenda

President Biden hosted Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia at his Delaware home to discuss the “Build Back Better” spending bill and find common ground on the president’s policies. Democrats are hoping to pass both the spending bill and infrastructure bill this week. Alicia Menendez met with her panel on American Voices to discuss compromises democrats have made on the spending bill in order to get it passed. Oct. 25, 2021.
