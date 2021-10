The Bavarian auto maker BMW is rumored to further expand its line of electric cars in late 2022, following the greater trend of the automobile industry to incorporate more fully electric and thereby low-emission powertrains. The BMW 7 Series full-size luxury sedan will soon receive a major overhaul, and it is expected that it will also be offered as an all-electric BMW i7. After the discontinuation of the production of the BMW i8, the new i7 will apparently serve as BMW's new flagship electric car.

