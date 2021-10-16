CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This Is The World’s Best Employer

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX6gp_0cTJFlX100 There are a number of lists of the best places to work. Among the most well-known is the Glassdoor "Best Places To Work 2021." Over the course of the last several years, the list has been dominated by high-tech companies and consultancies like McKinsey and Bain & Company. Fortune has another list with a different methodology. It has been published for years and is currently known as the 100 Best Companies To Work For.

The top of the Fortune list is also dominated by tech companies. Cisco ranks No.1, and Salesforce ranks No. 2

Not to be outdone, Fortune's rival Forbes has created its own list which it calls "The World's Best Employers 2021"

Forbes decided to create its list with a partner, research firm Statista. They surveyed 150,000 fuel time and part-time employees in 58 countries who work for multinational companies and institutions. The core question is whether these people would recommend the companies to employers to their families and friends, among other things. The 750 companies with the highest scores made the list.

The top of the list makes no sense. The No.1 company is Samsung, the huge South Korean conglomerate. The heir to the Samsung fortune and the family that controls the company, Lee Jae Yong, was sentenced to prison for bribery . More recently he plead guilty to the illegal purchase of an anesthetic.

IBM sits in second place on the list. It is considered among the worst run large technology companies in America. As rivals like Alphabet and Microsoft have sprinted ahead of it in sales, IBM has actually been shrinking.  IBM has also been shrinking its workforce , often hiding the exact numbers. Many current employees still have the Sword of Damocles above them.

Among the top 10 companies on the Forbes list are several that are found at the top of similar lists--Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple.

Click here to read America's Favorite Brands and Stores

Comments / 0

Related
Poets and Quants

The World’s Best MBA Programs For Entrepreneurship In 2022

Anything can happen once. And most anything can happen twice. But when something happens three times, that’s a trend. For three years, Poets&Quants has ranked the best MBA programs in the world for entrepreneurship. And for each of those years — 2020, 2021, and now 2022 — the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis has topped the list.
COLLEGES
WMTW

Maine's best employers still have to navigate the hiring crunch

Nearly 4 million Americans resigned from their job in April 2021, the highest one-month "quit rate" in decades. For the Maine companies recently named on the "100 Best Places to Work" list, many of them take pride in retaining employees. "We have a small crew here, so they are wearing...
MAINE STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meet the World’s Best Omnichannel Grocers

They’re growing up fast. Think of COVID as something of digital grocery’s pubescent adolescence—an accelerated period of sudden and oftentimes awkward physical and emotional growth along a journey to adulthood. And just as no two teenagers mature at precisely the same pace, retail grocers today find themselves somewhere along the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
albuquerqueexpress.com

S Korea: Samsung Electronics ranked No.1 on the 'world's best employers' selected by Forbes for 2 consecutive years

Seoul [South Korea], October 14 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics ranked first in the 'world's best employers' rankings selected by the US economic magazine Forbes this year following last year. According to the business industry on the 13th, Samsung Electronics ranked first in the 'World's Best Employers 2021' rankings selected and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Technology Companies#Multinational Companies#Glassdoor#Fortune#Salesforce#Statista#South Korean#Alphabet
miami.edu

University of Miami named one of America’s Best Employers

Forbes ranked the University of Miami among the top employers in Florida this year. This is the third time the University has been included on the list, which is based on independent surveys of employees. “The recognition as one of America’s best employers is a reflection of our strong culture...
COLLEGES
moodyonthemarket.com

Forbes Honors Whirlpool Corporation on ‘Best Employers’ List

They’re feeling pretty good in the executive suite and the Human Resources Department at Whirlpool Corporation today. Forbes Magazine has named Whirlpool to its list of ‘World’s Best Employers’. The list of 750 companies honors firms that, according to Forbes, “make every individual feel at home within the four walls of the business.”
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

One of the world's best and most secured eVoting system is Right2Vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The COVID-19 has accelerated the process of world's movement toward online services. Before Covid, there used to be a debate on when the world will accept electronic voting (eVoting). Now the debate is over and all organizations across the world are scrambling to find out the best online voting technology in the world.
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Occupation With the Oldest Workers

More and more people are working into their later years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many Americans don’t have enough money to retire, at least if they want to keep their current financial lifestyles. People who want to live as they have need to remain employed full time. This has several consequences. Among […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Amazon
digg.com

The World's Best And Worst Passports For Easy International Travel, Ranked

The ranking consists of 199 passports and 227 different travel locations and excludes benefits like diplomatic passports and emergency or temporary travel. The best passports for international travel are from Japan and Singapore, which both allow access to 192 countries. Afghanistan has the least amount of international access, with just...
TRAVEL
digg.com

The Best And Worst Cities To Start A Business In The US

Raleigh, North Carolina is ranked as the best place to start a small business in the US, thanks largely to its low unemployment rate and an above-average percentage of residents with a bachelor's degree. Coming in second is Austin, Texas, a city that has a strong business survival rate with...
RALEIGH, NC
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Broad-market index ETFs can build great wealth over the long run. More focused ETFs may get you to a million dollars faster. You might invest in both kinds of ETFs. Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades. And that first 4% withdrawal will be... $40,000.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Historically, the market falls 10% about once every 20 months. Broad sell-offs often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. "Stock market crash" is a phrase no investor likes to hear, but it's a situation you will face sooner or later. Going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen by 10% or more on 54 different occasions, approximately once every 1.7 years. At face value, that information may seem alarming, but consider the silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
Money

5 Jobs With Hiring Bonuses of $1,000 or More

There were more than 10 million open jobs in the U.S. in August, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and employers are scrambling to fill the gaps. It's a job market where workers have an increasing amount of leverage, and where hefty signing...
JOBS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

65K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy