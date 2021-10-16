CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Man In Connection With A Murder

 8 days ago
File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an elderly Polk City woman, and looking for the man responsible for her death.

Detectives obtained a warrant for 39-year old Aroldo Enrique Paz, for 1st Degree Murder (FC), Grand Theft (F3), and Tampering with Evidence (F3).

He is currently at large and believed to be driving a 1999 beige Toyota Camry with Texas license plate PTC9735.

The PCSO first got involved in the investigation as a missing person case on Wednesday, October 13th.

The 74-year old female victim, Perfecta Paz Paz (victim’s name is being released with permission of her family), was reported missing by her sister at that time. The woman said she had not seen the victim since 5:30 AM Tuesday morning (October 12th).

When she returned later on Tuesday afternoon, she saw Aroldo Paz, who also resides at the residence, in the yard. Aroldo told the woman that the victim had left.

When the woman returned from work on Wednesday, she found that Aroldo was not at the residence and his car and belongings were gone. She continued trying to call the victim, but would get no answer.

The victim usually kept some cash in her home, and it was also missing.

Another relative reported to detectives that she spoke with the victim on Tuesday (Oct. 12th), and at that time, the victim disclosed that she wanted to move out because she and Aroldo were not getting along and they were always fighting with each other.

While checking the area around the residence, detectives located some freshly disturbed soil. The victim’s body was found buried there in a shallow grave, with visible indications that she suffered a violent death.

“The suspect may be headed to Texas, due to his previous history there. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Our homicide detectives, who are simply the best, will do everything possible to find him, bring him back, and ensure that justice is served for Perfecto Paz Paz, and her family,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff.

If you have information on this suspect’s whereabouts and wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone
VISIT the website http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com

13 Workers Arrested For Workers’ Compensation Fraud And Unlicensed Contractor Operation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–On October 12,13 and 14, 2021, The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Manatee County Code Enforcement, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore has sentenced a 53-year-old man from Highlands County, Florida, to 120 months in prison for drug trafficking. According to the court record, in 2019, Leon McNeil Roberts sold methamphetamine in Avon Park, Highlands County on three separate occasions. Specifically, on June 19, 2019, Roberts sold 27.38 grams of methamphetamine (actual) to a buyer.  On June 28, 2019, Roberts sold 27.227 grams of methamphetamine (actual) to a buyer.  And, on July 24, 2019, Roberts he sold 26.949 grams of methamphetamine (actual) to a buyer. Roberts previously pled guilty to distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine. Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and La Verne J. Hibbert, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration, Miami Field Division made the announcement. DEA Miami investigated this case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter is prosecuting it.
FLORIDA STATE
Oakland Park Man Sentenced For Armed Robbery

MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas handed down a 30-year federal prison sentence for Bryan David Burke, an Oakland Park man who went on a one-month armed robbery spree in South Florida earlier this year. The judge sentenced a second armed robber, Fort Lauderdale resident Kelvyn Lavon Cross, Jr., to 17 years’ imprisonment. From February 24 to March 31, Burke robbed 10 stores in Broward and Palm Beach counties at gunpoint (including convenience stores, a liquor store, and a gas station).  During each robbery, Burke pointed a firearm at the store cashier while an accomplice...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Man Sentenced For Lying To Federal Agents During An Investigation

MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A Texas man was sentenced in federal district court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida yesterday for knowingly and willfully making a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representation to Special Agents of the United States Fish & Wildlife Service during a criminal investigation of international trafficking of primates into the United States.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Florida Man Sentenced For Possessing Fentanyl With Intent To Distribute

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced David Levon Massey (32, Cape Coral) to 20 years in federal prison for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Massey had pleaded guilty on July 7, 2021. According to court documents, in February 2020, Massey was released from federal prison after serving more than nine years for organizing a prescription pill distribution ring. Shortly after his release, law enforcement received several tips that Massey was again distributing drugs. In October 2020, during the execution of a search warrant at Massey’s residence, law enforcement officers recovered nearly 100 grams of fentanyl, two firearms, and thousands of dollars in cash.
FLORIDA STATE
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Having Its Second Annual Halloween Drive-Thru

SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced its second annual Halloween Drive-thru event will be happening at the agency’s Sarasota Headquarters Saturday, October 30. The program was created last year as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Personnel staged static displays in the agency’s headquarters parking lot, distributing an estimated 80,000 pieces of candy to more than 1,100 attendees. Following its overwhelming success, the event will be held for the second year in a row. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Halloween Drive-Thru   The Halloween Drive-Thru will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at...
SARASOTA, FL
