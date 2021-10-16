CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGR2u_0cTJEzgA00
Virus Outbreak Italy Protest Demonstrators take part in a march organized by Italy's main labor unions, in Rome's St. John Lateran square, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The march was called a week after protesters, armed with sticks and metal bars, smashed their way into the headquarters of CGIL, a left-leaning union, and trashed its office, during a demonstration to protest a government rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests for workers to enter their offices. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini)

ROME — (AP) — Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy's most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces.

The head of the CGIL union confederation, Maurizio Landini, led the protest with other labor leaders under the slogan: “Never again fascism.” Organizers put the crowd assembled in front of St. John Lateran basilica for the protest at 100,000-strong,

Some participants waved flags reading “Si Vax,” a direct retort to the protesters armed with sticks and metal bars who trashed CGIL's Rome headquarters on Oct. 9. They were protesting a government requirement, which took effect Friday, mandating proof of vaccination, a negative test within 48 hours or proof of having recovered from COVID-19 to access places of employment.

Landini, CGIL’s secretary general, has compared the assault on the union headquarters to 1921 attacks by the newly founded Fascist party against union organizers. Fascist leader Benito Mussolini came to power the next year and later brought Italy into World War II as an ally of Nazi Germany.

Landini said Saturday's event was intended as “a demonstration that defends democracy for everyone. This is the topic.’’

The head of the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CISL) trade union, Luigi Sbarra, said an attack against unions led by the far-right Forza Nuova party “made the only choice to be here, united against all types of fascism.” He called for the swift dissolution of the party by Italian authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Neo-fascists exploit ‘no-vax’ rage

ROME (AP) — An extreme-right party’s violent exploitation of anger over Italy’s Coronavirus restrictions is forcing authorities to wrestle with the country’s fascist legacy and fueling fears there could be a replay of last week’s mobs trying to force their way to Parliament. Starting Friday, anyone entering workplaces in Italy...
PROTESTS
News 8 WROC

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

ROME, ITALY (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome’s famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy’s new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices. The certification is mandatory beginning on Oct. 15 and applies […]
LABOR ISSUES
wirenewsfax.com

Italy is in trouble because Neo-fascists use ‘no vax’ rage.

Extreme-right parties’ violent use of anger about Italy’s coronavirus restrictions has forced authorities to confront the country’s fascist heritage and is fueling fears that there will be another round of mobs trying force their way into Parliament. Anyone entering Italy’s workplaces must have had at least one dose of vaccines,...
PROTESTS
wsau.com

Pressure mounts in Italy to dissolve neo-fascist group after riots

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government was under growing pressure on Monday to dissolve the Forza Nuova neo-fascist group involved in violent weekend protests against a government drive to make the COVID-19 “Green Pass” mandatory for all workers. Since its foundation in 1997, Forza Nuova has repeatedly been accused of using...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
Vice

Fascist Leaders Arrested After Anti-Vax Mob Storms Hospital in Rome

Pressure is growing in Italy for the government to ban the neofascist Forza Nuova (New Force) party, after the far-right group played a major role in violent anti-vax protests in Rome over the weekend in which mobs stormed a hospital emergency department and a trade union headquarters. Italian police said...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Italy's unions rally against neo-fascist groups after violent protests

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest workers' unions rallied in Rome on Saturday and called on the government to dissolve the neo-fascist groups involved in last weekend's violent protests against the COVID-19 health pass. Last week, police arrested 12 people, including leaders of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

German parties aim to have new chancellor in early December

The three parties that hope to form Germany's new government said Thursday they aim to have the country's next chancellor in place in early December, but acknowledged that they face a complex task.The center-left Social Democrats environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats opened formal coalition talks following a preliminary deal last week, which set out their priorities but left many open questions. If the negotiations succeed, the new government will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm. Her successor will be Olaf Scholz who propelled the...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Tens of thousands in Orban rally in Hungary capital Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader’s contentious policies. Saturday’s rally was dubbed a “Peace March” and participants gathered along the western bank of the Danube River and wound through downtown Budapest toward the site of a rare public speech Orban delivered to supporters. Orban took aim at the European Union and a coalition of Hungarian opposition parties that have united to oust him from power. That coalition held its own event Saturday, where one opposition leader vowed that if Orban is defeated in national elections next spring, the country would pursue closer relations with the EU and do away with corruption.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo#Rome#Nazi Germany#Italy#Fascists#Protest Riot#Ap#Italians#Cgil#Fascist Party#Forza Nuova
WOKV

Guatemala sets curfew in province after protests

GUATEMALA CITY — (AP) — The Guatemalan government declared a month-long, dawn-to-dusk curfew Sunday and banned pubic gatherings in the northern coastal province of Izabal, following two days of protests against a mining project. Thousands of police confronted demonstrators angered by a nickel mine run by the Swiss-based Solway Investment...
PROTESTS
AFP

Germany to increase controls as far-right activists target Polish border

Germany's interior minister on Sunday said the country would increase controls on the border with Poland, as police broke up an armed group of far-right activists trying to prevent migrants from entering. Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that 800 police had already been deployed on the German-Polish border to help deal with a recent increase in migrants crossing into Germany from Belarus. "If necessary, I am ready to reinforce this even more," he added. Police on Sunday broke up around 50 activists from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg), which had called for its members to gather to take action against migrants seeking to cross the border from Poland.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Protests
Washington Post

Poland triggers an existential crisis for Europe

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The European Union faces a crisis that may prove its most existential threat yet. It has nothing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Far-right French politician Zemmour moves ahead in presidential polls

A new poll has put far-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour ahead of Marine Le Pen to reach the second round of next year’s French presidential election in April.If replicated, it would leave Mr Zemmour, a polemicist talk show host, facing incumbent Emmanuel Macron in a run-off for the French presidency.The rise of Mr Zemmour in opinion polls has rocked long-held expectations that the vote would be a rerun of 2017's contest between Mr Macron and perennial far-right National Rally figure Ms Le Pen.Friday's poll by Ipsos Sopra Steria for French newspaper Le Monde is the second to put Mr Zemmour...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOKV

Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

VIENNA — (AP) — Accepting a prestigious German prize Sunday in honor of her work, Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga called for a “new Enlightenment,” saying a fundamental shift is needed to overcome the structures of racial hierarchy that have led to violence in her home country and across the world.
SOCIETY
WOKV

Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

HELSINKI — (AP) — Finland's leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”. Prime Minister Sanna Marin...
POLITICS
AFP

Archaeologists in Iraq find ancient wine press, carvings

Archaeologists in Iraq revealed Sunday their discovery of a large-scale wine factory from the rule of the Assyrian kings 2,700 years ago, along with stunning monumental rock-carved royal reliefs. "There are other places with rock reliefs in Iraq, especially in Kurdistan, but none are so huge and monumental as this one," said Italian archaeologist Daniele Morandi Bonacossi.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Italian flight attendants strip off to protest working conditions

(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
ADVOCACY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy