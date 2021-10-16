CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Turned Meteoric Rising Rookie Actress Jung Ho Yeon Lands Cover of November 2021 Edition of Vogue Korea

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 8 days ago

koalasplayground.com

epicstream.com

Jung Ho Yeon Net Worth 2021: Squid Game Actress Richer Than Song Hye Kyo, IU, Suzy Bae, Son Ye Jin, Shin Min Ah, Han So Hee, Jun Ji Hyun And Kim Tae Hee?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Jung Ho Yeon became a household name after her exemplary portrayal as Kang Sae Byeok in the breakthrough Netflix series called Squid Game. After gaining instant fame, many fans have become interested in knowing her more, with some digging details about her personal life.
WORLD
Vulture

Jung Ho-yeon Says Squid Game ‘Changed Me for the Better’

Even in a video call, arms raised above her head to make a heart, Jung Ho-yeon can light up the dullest set of liquid crystals in a 16:9 frame. She has over a decade of modeling under her belt, but her debut acting role as Squid Game’s Kang Sae-byeok, a young woman desperate to reunite her family after being separated at the North Korean border, has made her the world’s current “It” girl, with an Instagram count rising from around a half-million followers to over 19 million since Squid Game’s release in mid-September.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Jung Ho-yeon of ‘Squid Game’ on dark twists in series, light mood on set

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Squid Game.“. It could be that the survivalist, cutthroat runway of “Korea’s Next Top Model” helped prepare supermodel-turned-actress Jung Ho-yeon for the fight-to-the-death fictional arena of “Squid Game.”. “I didn’t think I grafted the competitive and strong-willed versions of myself from ‘Korea’s Next Top...
WORLD
malemodelscene.net

Kai is the Cover Star of Elle Korea November 2021 Issue

K-pop star Kai (Kim Jong-in) takes the cover story of Elle Korea Magazine‘s November 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Jang Dukhwa. In charge of styling Kim Sejun, with art direction from Eunji Byun. Beauty is work of hair stylist Naejoo Park, and makeup artist Hyunsoo. For the covers Kai is wearing selected looks from Gucci.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Squid Game Actress Jung Ho Yeon Reaches 20 Million Instagram Followers, Beats A-Listers

Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon reached a new Instagram milestone one month after the hit Korean series arrived on Netflix. Jung Ho Yeon initially had 400,000 Instagram followers before Squid Game hit the streaming platform. The model-turned-actress joined the now-hit Korean series and played the role of North Korean defector, Kang Sae Byeok.
RETAIL
Soompi

Jung Ho Yeon Dishes On The Biggest Change In Her Life Since “Squid Game,” Recent Win Against Boyfriend Lee Dong Hwi, And More

“Squid Game” star Jung Ho Yeon has shared how she got into acting, the biggest change in her life since appearing in the show, and more!. On the October 20 episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” Jung Ho Yeon appeared as a guest. She explained that she was busy these days with a jam-packed schedule and revealed that she had just finished filming for the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier that morning.
WORLD
Benzinga

Is 'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon Really 'Obsessed' With Dogecoin?

“Squid Game” actress Jung Ho-yeon, who made her debut with the popular Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) series, supposedly endorsed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in an interview with Vogue Korea, as per a tweet retweeted by YouTuber Matt Wallace. What Happened: Digital marketing ninja “Topdoge” tweeted that the Squid Game star supposedly told...
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Suzy Wins Best Actress at the 2021 Seoul Drama Awards for Start Up as Vincenzo Nets Song Joong Ki Best Actor and Best Drama

Okay, don’t get your jammies wedged, I do know the picture above is super duper old. But it felt fitting as the two winners have worked together before, nearly a decade ago and all signs point to likely in the future due to how often the A-list actors and actresses are shuffled in casting. The 2021 Seoul Drama Awards was last night and the major winners in the drama categories are Vincenzo for Best Drama and Song Joong Ki taking home Best Actor. The surprise was Suzy winning Best Actress for Start Up, and since this is one drama awards that’s primarily popularity based I’m surprised because I didn’t think Start Up was all that popular when it aired. It got okay tvN level ratings but the online discussion and buzz was co-opted by the fans of the second male lead’s character (understandably) and that sorta sucked the wind out of the drama being fun to watch with the online gang. I loved it watching with my family, the Koala teens slurped up this drama, but for discussion purposes it was like a game of spinning in circles with so much Ji Pyeong shipping rather than narrative discussion. Anyhoo, I guess Suzy can still bring it and of course Song Joong Ki reclaimed his pinnacle with Vincenzo this year.
WORLD
ETOnline.com

Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan in Tropical Dominican Republic Wedding

The late Paul Walker's daughter and actor Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot in a gorgeous beachside ceremony. Meadow, 22, shared the happy news on her Instagram on Friday, along with a black-and-white video of her ceremony and reception. Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, were also in attendance and are seen with the bride at her wedding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
koalasplayground.com

New Preview for SBS Drama Now, We are Breaking Up Emphasizes the Breaking Up Part Between Telegenic Leads Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong

The promos for this drama reminds me of Memento. Everything starts from the end, or is the end the beginning and the it begins anew? I don’t know, but either way the breaking up part seems to be all SBS is leaning in on for the teasers and posters for upcoming romance drama Now, We are Breaking up. The two new posters use very muted tones and the visuals are all alluding to the end of a relationship – the one below has Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo in happy couple times and then the one above has Song Hye Kyo’s picture burning, so we see the evolution from in love to trying to erase the existence of the other person. The new preview out also shows us the breakup scene (maybe?), the one in the rain with Jang Ki Yong holding an umbrella over him and Song Hye Kyo and she’s got major unshed tears in her eyes and then she’s gone and he looks around longingly. Sigh, if the love isn’t over then why break up, I hope they tried hard to make it work before pulling the nuclear option and then dragging all the viewers through a likely reconciliation.
TV SERIES
olympics.com

Rounding Off: Rebeca Andrade featured on the cover of Brazilian Vogue

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who won all-around silver and vault gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, finds herself on the cover of Brazilian Vogue this month. “I am so happy about this,” Andrade said Wednesday on her Instagram story. “It was such a big secret to keep.”. The 22-year-old...
GYMNASTICS
koalasplayground.com

Dominos Korea, Canon, and Foodbucket Delete Spokesperson Kim Sun Ho’s CFs From Official Instagram Accounts, K-netizens Discuss How Both Winners of the 2021 Baeksang Popularity Award Ended Up with Relationship Bad Behavior Scandals

It feels fast turning into a runaway train situation with the allegations by a young woman and that certain Actor K behaved rather abominably when he dated, got her pregnant, convinced her to get an abortion, and then dumped her, if the allegations are true of course. She did not name names but dropped enough hints that K-netizens and K-ent reporters quickly pinpointed Kim Sun Ho, who recently shot to A-list fame thanks to the high ratings success of tvN drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. He’s also enjoying many CF campaigns as the recently hired spokesperson and within hours of this new breaking three of companies Dominos Korea, Canon, and Foodbucket have deleted all images, videos, and references to Kim Sun Ho from their official marketing Instagram pages. You may think it’s ridiculous since there has been no confirmation it is Kim Sun Ho the woman is accusing, but then there hasn’t been a denial (yet) from his agency Salt Entertainment. Also CF brand managers work closely with agencies in brand campaigns and it’s hard to imagine the brands would be doing this is it was a blatant false accusation with zero merit. With that said, I’m still waiting to see what Kim Sun Ho’s response will be, and in the meantime K-netizens have noted the coincidence that this year’s Baeksang Popularity Award winners both Kim Sun Ho and Seo Ye Ji have fallen (falling) hard on reports of relationship misconduct.
WORLD
NBC News

Jung Ho-yeon of ‘Squid Game’ talks show’s success, getting into character, and the hardest scene to shoot

Jung Ho-yeon, the 27-year-old Korean fashion-model-turned-actress of ‘Squid Game’, talked to NBC News Asian America about the success of the hit Netflix show. She revealed how she feels about all the attention she’s received, what it was like to work with her co-stars, and the challenges of playing her character, Sae-byeok.Oct. 21, 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
koalasplayground.com

tvN Sat-Sun Mountain Climbing Drama Jirisan with Jeon Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon Premieres with Highest Weekend Ratings for Cable at 9.097%

This weekend is the premiere of new tvN Sat-Sun drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri) and boy was it a rollercoaster in K-ent during the week day before due to the scandal from the male lead of the previous drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Whatever the reason, it’s time to delve into the world of mountaineering and mountain rescue and Jirisan grabbed a whole lot of viewer attention in its Saturday premiere. The drama brought in 9.097% AGB nationwide ratings, the highest premiere for a cable drama in the weekend time slot ever. The only higher cable premiere of a drama was Hospital Playlist 2 which premiered in its Thursday time slot earlier this year with 10.007%. The third place in highest cable premiere is Mr. Sunshine with 8.852%, the Encounter (Boyfriend) in the fourth spot with 8.683%, and the fifth spot goes to Queen Cheorin (Mr. Queen) at 8.0303%. Congrats to the cast and crew of Jirisan for setting a new record and as for the reviews from what I’ve seen online it’s mixed but leaning towards positive and interested from K-netz.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS

