Model Turned Meteoric Rising Rookie Actress Jung Ho Yeon Lands Cover of November 2021 Edition of Vogue Korea

The promos for this drama reminds me of Memento. Everything starts from the end, or is the end the beginning and the it begins anew? I don’t know, but either way the breaking up part seems to be all SBS is leaning in on for the teasers and posters for upcoming romance drama Now, We are Breaking up. The two new posters use very muted tones and the visuals are all alluding to the end of a relationship – the one below has Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo in happy couple times and then the one above has Song Hye Kyo’s picture burning, so we see the evolution from in love to trying to erase the existence of the other person. The new preview out also shows us the breakup scene (maybe?), the one in the rain with Jang Ki Yong holding an umbrella over him and Song Hye Kyo and she’s got major unshed tears in her eyes and then she’s gone and he looks around longingly. Sigh, if the love isn’t over then why break up, I hope they tried hard to make it work before pulling the nuclear option and then dragging all the viewers through a likely reconciliation.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO