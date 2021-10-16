CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASEAN Excludes Myanmar Junta Leader From Summit

By Reuters
Voice of America
 8 days ago

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI — Southeast Asian countries will invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to a regional summit this month, delivering an unprecedented snub to the military leader who led a coup against an elected civilian government in February. The decision made by foreign ministers from the Association...

AFP

Myanmar activist arrested in junta raid: wife

An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar's 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight raid, his wife said Sunday, in the latest blow to the anti-junta movement as the military cracks down on dissent. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, triggering nationwide protests that have seen more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group. Junta opponents -- including allies of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party and activists -- have gone into hiding across the country, while some villagers have taken up arms, forming local militias to defend themselves. On Saturday evening, 52-year-old Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, was arrested when soldiers raided a housing complex in the North Dagon township of Yangon.
SOCIETY
Voice of America

UN Envoy Calls for Myanmar Junta Chief to Step Down

NEW YORK — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar called Friday for that country’s military leader to step down and return power seized in a February 1 coup to the democratically elected government. “I do not see a stable nor viable future for Myanmar under the leadership of the commander-in-chief...
WORLD
The Independent

UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar has warned that February's military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn’t returned to the people in a democratic way the country “will go in the direction of a failed state.”Christine Schraner Burgener told a U.N. news conference Thursday that conflict between the military, which took power on Feb. 1, and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country.“The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths,” she said. “The army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages, looting...
WORLD
Voice of America

Myanmar Military’s Release of Prisoners Only to Ease International Pressure, Experts Say

BANGKOK — The Myanmar military’s recent decision to release thousands of prisoners is due to international pressure, and not a real sign of change, human rights activists say. On Monday, the military government, officially the country’s State Administration Council, pardoned 1,316 people and dropped charges against 4,320 others that had...
MILITARY
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
Person
Saifuddin Abdullah
AFP

Myanmar junta-aligned party calls for dialogue with coup dissidents

Myanmar's military-aligned party urged Friday for the junta to open dialogue with coup opponents, as the generals face increasing pressure to end nearly nine months of bloody turmoil. The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,100 killed as the security forces crack down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. "We must talk for the interest of all our people in the country... It will be difficult to find a solution if we continue like this," Nandar Hla Myint, spokesman for the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party, told AFP. "Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took responsibility for the country... His caretaker government is the most responsible for making the dialogue happen," he said.
POLITICS
AFP

Modi confirms COP26 attendance in boost to summit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the COP26 climate summit, his office confirmed Sunday, in a major boost for the conference that has already been snubbed by key world leaders. Modi will go to the climate talks in Glasgow after attending the Group of 20 summit in Rome next weekend where rising temperatures will also be a key issue, his office said in a statement.
INDIA
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Uzbek Leader Expected to Secure Second Term in Office

Uzbekistan votes in a presidential election on Sunday in which incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no genuine opposition and is almost certain to win a second term. Mirziyoyev's predicted victory will allow him to deepen his largely successful reform campaign and likely lead to Uzbekistan opening up further to foreign trade and investment – while retaining a highly centralized political system.
WORLD
