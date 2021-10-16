CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

By BBC Sport
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport, on whether it was a 10 out of 10 performance from his team: "No, because of the period especially after 4-0 and after 1-0 as well. We found a way to hurt them but we lost balls in some moments. They had moments...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo Incident

It hasn’t been a very good Sunday for Cristiano Ronaldo or the Manchester United football team as a whole. Manchester United was thumped by Liverpool on Sunday, 5-0. Fans were seen leaving the stadium with several minutes to play. Others joked that a fire alarm must have gone off inside the stadium based on the photos of the mass exodus of fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Mohamed Salah produces another genius moment as Liverpool beat Watford 5-0

Salah scores solo goal to rival Man City strike and provides outside of the foot assist. Roberto Firmino bags hat-trick as Jurgen Klopp's team go top. Dismal start for new Watford manager Claudio Ranieri. He has done it again. For the eighth Liverpool game on the bounce, Mo Salah scored....
UEFA
SkySports

Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Roberto Firmino nets hat-trick in Vicarage Road romp

Liverpool made Claudio Ranieri's Premier League return one to forget as they battered Watford 5-0 with Roberto Firmino grabbing a hat-trick. There was to be no new manager bounce factor for Watford with Sadio Mane scoring after just eight minutes, setting the tone for a completely dominant Liverpool performance and netting his 100th Premier League goal in the process.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
James Milner
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Metro International

Sublime Salah steers Liverpool to 5-0 win over woeful Watford

WATFORD, England (Reuters) -Mohamed Salah set up Sadio Mane’s 100th Premier League goal and scored a brilliant goal of his own, while Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool reclaimed top spot with a 5-0 win over Watford in Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge. Firmino may have walked away...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds go top of the Premier League

Liverpool staved off the threat of Watford's 'new manager bounce' with a comfortable 5-0 win at Vicarage Road. Claudio Ranieri's first game as Hornets manager could barely have gone any worse as his new side were picked apart from start to finish on Saturday, while their visitors head back to Merseyside top of the Premier League for a few hours at least.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as best in world after wonder goal against Watford

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said it is “clear” that there is nobody better than Mohamed Salah in world football right now, after the forward scored his second sublime solo goal in as many games.Salah provided an assist in the Reds’ 5-0 Premier League thrashing of Watford on Saturday, before finding the net himself with another display of stunning footwork and finishing – similar to what he produced in Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City before this month’s international break.A Roberto Firmino hat-trick and Sadio Mane goal rounded out the scoring as Liverpool handed Claudio Ranieri a miserable debut as Watford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#Manchester United#Atletico Madrid#Bbc Sport
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joshua King nets hat-trick against former club as five-star Watford stun Everton

Joshua King’s hat-trick powered Watford to a stunning 5-2 victory at Everton as Claudio Ranieri got his first win in charge of the Hornets in some style.King played 11 games without a goal for Everton last season but was in devastating form on his return to Goodison Park where Watford scored four times in the last 12 minutes to come from behind against Rafael Benitez’s men and record their first victory at the famous old ground.Everton had looked to be on for the victory after Richarlison came off the bench to head them 2-1 up in the 63rd minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Real Madrid to propose swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are aiming to propose a swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Salah is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal as negotiations over a new contract drag on. Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur says Real have been watching developments and are ready to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy