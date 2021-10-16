CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP report: 2 fatal car crashes in Orange County leave 4 dead

By Nelly Ontiveros, Orlando Sentinel
Three people were killed in one accident, while another was killed in a hit and run crash early Saturday morning in Orange County.

The first incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a 2014 Chevy Equinox traveling south on Mallard Cove boulevard tried to make a left turn and turned into the path of a 2004 Honda Civic traveling over the speed limit on Town Center boulevard.

The driver of the Chevy, an 37-year-old man, and a 56-year-old passenger were transported to the Osceola Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The other driver, an 18-year-old male, also died at the hospital.

The other crash occurred around 5:35 a.m. on Pine Hills road and North Lane when a vehicle struck a pedestrian, who later died at Orlando Health, said Lt. Kim Montes, Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman.

The driver escaped the scene, but witnesses described the vehicle as a black Dodge Charger with front damage.

No names were released immediately as these crashes remain under investigation.

nontiveros@orlandosentinel.com

