Billings mayor emphasizes city’s diversity as Montana opens doors to more immigrants

The opening words, “ Asato ma sad gamaya ” didn’t exactly roll off Billings Mayor Bill Cole’s tongue, but they were said sincerely as he opened an otherwise normal city council meeting in the state’s largest city.

However, it may have been the first time a city meeting began with a traditional Hindu prayer, recited in Sanskrit. The request to do so came from noted Indian American leader Rajan Zed, who has traveled throughout the country opening official meetings with ancient prayers from one of the world’s largest religions. Zed is the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism.

In a time in which there’s concern about illegal immigration or Montana’s at-large Congressional representative standing against Afghan refugees, Cole and others have been working this year to raise the profile of the city, emphasizing its diversity.

Cole, a professed evangelical Christian, said that while he doesn’t share Zed’s personal religious beliefs, he was proud and happy to do it as a nod toward the diversity that exists in Billings.

“I was glad that I didn’t get a lot of reaction,” Cole said.

He recounted only one very concerned Billings resident following the meeting.

“He was very concerned about my own religious beliefs,” Cole said.

However, that conversation was a foray into a longer dialogue that provided a chance to talk about religion, ecumenicism and inclusivity, not to mention the diversity of faiths that exist in Billings and Montana.

“Twenty percent of our Billings residents are non-White,” Cole said, “which is far higher than any other major Montana cities. That group is the future of Billings. There’s racial diversity as well as religious diversity.

“The principle is very large, and it’s important that our community be a welcoming place in reality as well as reputation.”

The prayer came during the June 14 meeting, and included “Gayatri Mantra,” which, according to Zed, is the most sacred mantra of Hinduism, from the oldest extant scripture, Rig-Veda.

The prayer that Cole was provided translates in part to “Lead us from the unreal to the real. Lead us from darkness to light. Lead us from death to immortality.”

Zed commended Cole for his approach, “aimed at harmonious co-existence of different faith traditions in the community.”

Zed’s presentation of public prayers has not always gone off as smoothly. In 2007, when giving an opening prayer in the U.S. Senate, protesters opposed the prayer for not being monotheistic. Three people interrupted the prayer and were removed by U.S. Capitol Police and charged. And, Zed was protested when he gave a similar blessing before the Idaho Senate in 2015, when two state Senators refused to enter the chamber until after he completed the prayer.

Zed has given similar invocations and blessings throughout the country, including in California and at the United States House of Representatives without incident.

Hinduism is the third largest religion in the world with 1.2 billion practitioners, 3 million who live in the United States.

