CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Billings mayor emphasizes city’s diversity as Montana opens doors to more immigrants

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpWcz_0cTJDatS00

The opening words, “ Asato ma sad gamaya ” didn’t exactly roll off Billings Mayor Bill Cole’s tongue, but they were said sincerely as he opened an otherwise normal city council meeting in the state’s largest city.

However, it may have been the first time a city meeting began with a traditional Hindu prayer, recited in Sanskrit. The request to do so came from noted Indian American leader Rajan Zed, who has traveled throughout the country opening official meetings with ancient prayers from one of the world’s largest religions. Zed is the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism.

In a time in which there’s concern about illegal immigration or Montana’s at-large Congressional representative standing against Afghan refugees, Cole and others have been working this year to raise the profile of the city, emphasizing its diversity.

Cole, a professed evangelical Christian, said that while he doesn’t share Zed’s personal religious beliefs, he was proud and happy to do it as a nod toward the diversity that exists in Billings.

“I was glad that I didn’t get a lot of reaction,” Cole said.

He recounted only one very concerned Billings resident following the meeting.

“He was very concerned about my own religious beliefs,” Cole said.

However, that conversation was a foray into a longer dialogue that provided a chance to talk about religion, ecumenicism and inclusivity, not to mention the diversity of faiths that exist in Billings and Montana.

“Twenty percent of our Billings residents are non-White,” Cole said, “which is far higher than any other major Montana cities. That group is the future of Billings. There’s racial diversity as well as religious diversity.

“The principle is very large, and it’s important that our community be a welcoming place in reality as well as reputation.”

The prayer came during the June 14 meeting, and included “Gayatri Mantra,” which, according to Zed, is the most sacred mantra of Hinduism, from the oldest extant scripture, Rig-Veda.

The prayer that Cole was provided translates in part to “Lead us from the unreal to the real. Lead us from darkness to light. Lead us from death to immortality.”

Zed commended Cole for his approach, “aimed at harmonious co-existence of different faith traditions in the community.”

Zed’s presentation of public prayers has not always gone off as smoothly. In 2007, when giving an opening prayer in the U.S. Senate, protesters opposed the prayer for not being monotheistic. Three people interrupted the prayer and were removed by U.S. Capitol Police and charged.  And, Zed was protested when he gave a similar blessing before the Idaho Senate in 2015, when two state Senators refused to enter the chamber until after he completed the prayer.

Zed has given similar invocations and blessings throughout the country, including in California and at the United States House of Representatives without incident.

Hinduism is the third largest religion in the world with 1.2 billion practitioners, 3 million who live in the United States.

The post Billings mayor emphasizes city’s diversity as Montana opens doors to more immigrants appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 23

Wendy Hilliard
8d ago

We don’t have enough housing for our Veterans or our own citizens. They say it every night on the news so we sure don’t have room for immigrants. Send them to the WhiteHouse with dementia Joe!

Reply(3)
16
Lori Anderson
8d ago

Hey Mayor, Why Don’t You Take Care of Your Homeless Problem Before You Bring in More!!!!!!!!

Reply
18
Lori Anderson
8d ago

Quit letting these Terrorist in our state!!!!

Reply(2)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Montanan

Want better government? Change how elections are run in Montana

We’re political scientists, not partisans. We study elections and voter behavior. But it doesn’t take a Ph.D., to know that something is wrong with our politics. Instead of rewarding compromise, our system increases the division between us and leaves voters with unappealing choices. Democracy requires choice. In a functioning electoral system, candidates compete for your […] The post Want better government? Change how elections are run in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Montana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MONTANA STATE
Times-Republican

Mayoral candidate: City is dirty, full of illegal immigrants

A Marshalltown mayoral candidate said she’s running for office because the city isn’t a great place to live but instead “dirty, full of drugs and illegal immigrants.”. Serina Stabenow faces incumbent Mayor Joel Greer in the Nov. 2 city election. Stabenow made the comments in a recent email response to Marshalltown voter Sue Blaisdell, who reached out to local candidates with questions.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
State
California State
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
NBCMontana

Montana's Western Legacy Center to open in Whitehall next year

BUTTE, Mont. — Jefferson County is revealing plans for Montana's Western Legacy Center to open next year in Whitehall. It will celebrate Montana’s cowboy, cowgirl and rodeo culture and feature other historical themes including railroad, mining, mountain men, and Native American culture. It will partner with the Montana Pro Rodeo...
MONTANA STATE
cedarcityutah.com

Washington City mayoral candidates discuss differences of opinion on a mayor’s role

WASHINGTON CITY— There weren’t many points the candidates for Washington City mayor disagreed on as they shared their views during a recent candidate forum. While they had similar thoughts on issues of growth and water, incumbent Mayor Ken Neilson and challenger Kress Staheli, a current member of the City Council, expressed differences in what they felt the role of the city’s mayor is.
WASHINGTON, UT
Daily Montanan

Montana redistricters advance (maybe) final maps for public consideration

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission advanced on Thursday two final proposals to divide the state’s two congressional districts, sending the draft maps to public comment at a meeting later in October. The panel initially set out Thursday to adopt a single map for public consideration, but dialed back its goals after hours of back-and-forth […] The post Montana redistricters advance (maybe) final maps for public consideration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Indian American#Congressional#Afghan#Christian#Gayatri
Daily Montanan

After 3 years, franchise fees case moves ahead in Billings

A legal dispute that involves nearly every resident in Montana’s largest city made its most significant move forward on Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court. The case centers on whether the City of Billings could charge a “franchise fee” for its water and waste water services, a practice that it employed for nearly a quarter […] The post After 3 years, franchise fees case moves ahead in Billings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Study: In Missoula County, confidence in elections is high

Buckle in for this one: In Missoula County, 91 percent of voters express confidence in elections, according to a University of Montana study based on poll results after November 2020. You may have heard some allegations — unproven — of election fraud since then in Montana and beyond. Despite the claims, Rep. Geraldine Custer, a […] The post Study: In Missoula County, confidence in elections is high appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
fmtn.org

The Mayor's Table: City Council Candidates

Today’s episode of The Mayor’s Table is a special edition featuring the four city council candidates running for districts one and two. Each candidate was given three minutes to share their campaign message with you. Remember, your vote counts! Your local elected leaders play an important part in the future...
FARMINGTON, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Daily Montanan

Montana’s children deserve an equitable economic recovery

As Congress continues to work towards a deal on a budget reconciliation package, Montana’s delegation, including Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, have an opportunity to show they truly understand the economic difficulties families face by passing a budget that ensures an equitable economic recovery. As pediatricians, we know that the stakes for children are […] The post Montana’s children deserve an equitable economic recovery appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

AG Knudsen asks court to toss Montana Medical Association lawsuit

Arguing House Bill 702 created a “new protected class” in Montana, Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked the U.S. District Court in Missoula to throw out the lawsuit over legislation that prohibits hospitals from requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and other diseases. In the court filing, Knudsen said the plaintiffs, which include the Montana Medical […] The post AG Knudsen asks court to toss Montana Medical Association lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen City Council to review pay, mayor’s power and more

The Killeen City Council will review its City Charter as well as redistricting guidelines during two scheduled meetings this week. The council members will review charter articles III through IV Monday night during a workshop meeting. The workshop will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 College St.
KILLEEN, TX
Daily Montanan

The paranoia of the paranoid: What Montana’s election audit can teach us about misplaced faith

Welp, it finally happened. Republican paranoia has finally crested, and the wave has crashed right back on the very people who helped start it. To wit: The most recent Montana effort at an Arizona-style election audit, supported by most Republican legislators in the state. Remember that 2020’s election was a truly historic routing of the […] The post The paranoia of the paranoid: What Montana’s election audit can teach us about misplaced faith appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Democracy in three different Montana newspapers

First, where I’m coming from: Donald Trump labeled the press “the enemy of the people.”  That was to be expected because authoritarians always demonize and take control of or outright destroy the press. Indeed, the right to publish is typically the first casualty of a fascist regime; the first victim when democracy dies. Those of […] The post Democracy in three different Montana newspapers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Independent districting commission prizes people over politics

Like much of the country, Montana is in the middle of our community districting process.  Montana is uniquely positioned in this process because of our independent, bipartisan commission that decides the lines that define our districts for the next 10 years. It feels like partisan politics overshadows most things these days, but this independent  commission, […] The post Independent districting commission prizes people over politics appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ELECTIONS
Daily Montanan

Court allows challenge to bill limiting election work on college campuses

A lawsuit challenging provisions of campaign finance legislation passed this year that restrict voter mobilization activities on college campuses — and indeed, the process by which those provisions were added to the bill — will be allowed to continue, ruled a Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Wednesday. Plaintiffs Forward Montana, a political […] The post Court allows challenge to bill limiting election work on college campuses appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
978
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy