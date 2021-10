Tony Gustavsson wore a Matildas scarf in the dugout on Saturday night. Given the overall pleasant temperature in Parramatta, the sartorial choice indicated the Swede is clearly a fan of his still relatively new national team. But Australia’s manager is not a blind cheerleader. He leaves that for the masses. And as the players and the crowd at CommBank Stadium made known their pleasure at having witnessed an assertive 3-1 friendly win, Gustavsson made a point of ensuring his appraisal was balanced.

