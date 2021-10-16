CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Caine says he’s not retiring, despite recent comments

By Justin Walker, Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GjZO_0cTJAv0Q00

LOS ANGELES ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Hollywood legend Michael Caine claims he is not retiring from acting, despite earlier comments during a recent radio broadcast which appeared to suggest the opposite.

On Saturday, the 88-year-old actor appeared to walk back the remarks he made on BBC Radio 5, taking to Twitter to set the record straight.

“I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that,” he wrote.

Caine’s tweet comes after his recent interview on BBC Radio 5’s “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review,” during which the 88-year-old actor claimed that his latest film, “Best Sellers,” would be his last.

“Funnily enough it has turned out to be my last part really,” Caine said. “I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well.”

Caine added that he no longer considered himself an actor, and would take up writing as a craft, citing the differences in the professions’ schedules.

“As an actor, you have to get up at half-past six in the morning and go to the studio,” the “Dark Knight” actor said. “As a writer, you start writing without leaving the bed.”

During the interview, Caine also said roles for octogenarians in Hollywood were becoming fewer and farther between.

“I’m 88, there’s not exactly scripts pouring out where the leading man is 88,” Caine said.

On Saturday, however, Caine issued a statement refuting one of his own radio comments.

“Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!” Caine said in a statement shared with several news outlets, including Variety .

“Best Sellers,” starring Caine and “Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza, is a comedy about the heir of a book publisher (Plaza) who finds that her company is owed a book written by Harris Shaw (Caine), the writer who originally made her father’s publishing company notable years earlier.

Caine, best known for his iconic roles in “The Italian Job” and “The Man Who Would Be King,” is also a two-time Oscar winner for his roles in “Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986) and “The Cider House Rules” (1999). More recently, he has teamed with director Christopher Nolan for a string of roles, including all three of Nolan’s Batman films, “The Prestige,” “Interstellar,” “Inception” and “Tenet.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

