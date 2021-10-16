CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Out Here Loud And Ignorant Again With Tweet Comparing Kyrie Irving To Magic Johnson

By Zack Linly
Cassius
Cassius
 8 days ago
Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Marjorie Taylor Greene—the Candace Owens of Ted Nugents, who somehow Forrest Gumped her way into representing Georgia’s 14th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives—has proven, once again, that dumb voters elect dumb legislators who get up on Twitter and say dumb s**t just because they know their dumb cult of dumb-dumbs will eat it all up.

Much like her rust-colored cult leader, Donald Trump, Greene has made a political career out of just saying things with no regard for facts or logic, so it should surprise no one that she’s joining other right-wingers and anti-vaxxers in making an embarrassingly erroneous “double standard” argument comparing Kyrie Irving being benched by the Brooklyn Nets for being unvaccinated with Magic Johnson being allowed to play in the NBA with HIV.

First of all, like every other ideological thought that has ever passed through the no man’s land of caucasified air and Aryan pixie dust that is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s brain, her tweet about Irving and Magic was unoriginal.

In fact, just two days before Greene posted the anti-intellectual take to end all anti-intellectual takes regarding vaccines, GOP congressional candidate Lavern Spicer posted the same idiotic argument.

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I learned in literal elementary school that STDs like HIV and AIDS are not transferable through basic human contact, so to compare HIV to an airborne virus that has caused a global pandemic is just plain stupid.

It would have been ignorant and bigoted to bar Johnson from playing in the NBA because he has HIV—which, by the way, the league didn’t have to do at the time Johnson announced his diagnosis anyway since he retired right after.

Greene didn’t even bother gathering enough information on the subject she tweeted about to know who her ire should even be directed at.

“The fascist NBA won’t let Kyrie Irving play for refusing a vaccine,” she tweeted, despite the fact that it’s actually New York City’s vaccine mandate requiring people to have had at least one shot before entering indoor gyms that is preventing Irving from playing, not the league.

But hey, what can go wrong with electing lawmakers who routinely speak without knowing what they’re talking about, amirite?

