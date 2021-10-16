CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Dozens of rattlesnakes removed from under California woman’s home

By Aaron Tolentino, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uk7Ps_0cTJ9tEi00

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – A California woman’s home became the set of a real-life horror movie when dozens of rattlesnakes were found beneath her house.

The woman called Sonoma County Reptile Rescue on Oct. 2 after suspecting snakes were living under her Santa Rosa abode.

Al Wolf, the director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, responded the following day to retrieve the snakes. Wolf went underneath the house where he found dozens of the rattlers. He later encountered baby snakes, too.

Meteorite crashes down on sleeping Canadian woman’s bed

The snakes, Wolf determined, were Northern Pacific Rattlers, which are considered one of the most deadly snakes in Northern California.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0qu3_0cTJ9tEi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1lZa_0cTJ9tEi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hw1Et_0cTJ9tEi00
(Photos courtesy Alan Wolf, Sonoma County Reptile Rescue)

There was an active den underneath the woman’s house, according to Wolf. The snakes were having babies, and had been there for quite some time.

It took almost four hours to retrieve the first 22 adult snakes and 59 babies in the den. Wolf made another two trips to site and found another 11 snakes.

The Santa Rosa homeowner, meanwhile, said she doesn’t want to be identified because she doesn’t want neighbors to panic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

What Americans fear most, according to their Google searches

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches. This year’s top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Plane from NY to LA makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin. An official with the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison says plane landed without incident about 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin. The passengers and crew evacuated […]
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
PIX11

PIX11

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy