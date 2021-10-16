CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Are you fully vaccinated if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izOYK_0cTJ9mIr00

(NEXSTAR) – Booster shots against COVID-19 are now available for millions of Americans, but does that mean you need to get one to be considered fully vaccinated?

Qualifying as fully vaccinated is important because it can be required to travel, attend large events, or get access to indoor businesses without a recent COVID-19 test. Soon, companies with more than 100 employees will require workers to be fully vaccinated or submit to routine testing, thanks to a forthcoming OSHA regulation .

If you haven’t gotten a booster shot (or aren’t eligible to get one), there’s no need to panic. “Everyone is still considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-shot series, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the J&J/Janssen vaccine,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

While not having a booster won’t affect your ability to attend live sports games or travel to Europe, the CDC recommends you get one once you’re eligible to maximize protection against COVID-19.

Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine’s booster shot has been authorized for emergency use. That means people who received Pfizer for their original two doses are able to get the third shot, since the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved mixing and matching. (A panel of advisers to the FDA also voted to recommend a half-dose booster shot of the Moderna vaccine , but it hasn’t yet been given the go-ahead.)

The CDC recommends waiting six months between your second shot and your booster dose.

Even among Pfizer recipients, only certain people are currently eligible for a booster shot:

  • People 65 and older
  • People 18 and older with qualifying underlying health conditions (like cancer, diabetes, lung disease, and more)
  • People who work in high-risk settings where they are more likely to encounter COVID-19 (like first responders, grocery/food workers, public transit workers and more)
  • People who live in high-risk settings, like nursing homes

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Americans#Osha#J J Janssen
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vox

Who should get a Covid-19 booster shot right now?

It may be time for your Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. The Food and Drug Administration has now authorized additional doses of all three Covid-19 vaccines in the US — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — for certain higher-risk groups and has said that booster shots don’t have to be the same brand as the first round of vaccination. The CDC has seconded those recommendations.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
HuffingtonPost

If You Have A Mood Disorder, You May Now Be Eligible For A COVID Booster

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has included some mood disorders on its list of underlying conditions that can increase a person’s risk of becoming severely ill if they are infected with COVID-19. Depression and schizophrenia spectrum disorders are now among the health conditions that appear on the CDC’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
komando.com

Blood pressure medications recalled – Check your cabinets now

Regulating your blood pressure is vital to your health, and many products are available for it. But if you use Irbesartan or Hydrochlorothiazide from Lupin Pharmaceuticals, keep reading. The company has issued a voluntary recall of several batches, which may contain high levels of a substance that may cause cancer....
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Flu Vaccine Mandates Are Being Enforced Around The United States

According to The Washington Post, "a number of major universities are going beyond their usual autumn flu vaccine pushes — and enacting mandates." This is allegedly happening around the United States - even in states where vaccine mandates have been the subject of recent controversy (such as Florida).
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

3K+
Followers
964
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy