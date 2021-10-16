CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael Caine says he’s not retiring, despite recent comments

By Nexstar Media Wire
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES ( ) – Hollywood legend Michael Caine claims he is not retiring from acting, despite earlier comments during a recent radio broadcast which appeared to suggest the opposite. On Saturday, the 88-year-old actor appeared to walk back the remarks he made on BBC Radio 5, taking to...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Michael Caine walks back retirement announcement

About Michael Caine’s curtain call ... not so fast. The two-time Academy Award winner confirmed Saturday that he is not retiring after all, despite comments he made on a radio program that his latest film, “Best Sellers,” would be his last acting role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Regarding retirement,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Michael Caine
MovieWeb

Michael Caine Clears Up Retirement Rumors: I Haven't Retired

On Friday, an interview in which Michael Caine described his latest movie Best Sellers as being his "last role" had many believing that the 88 year old could be about to retire from acting for good. While he did cite a combination of the Covid pandemic, a back condition and a general lack of movies being made that wants to be a part of, he today clarified that he is definitely not retiring from acting, and even posted so on his Twitter account using one of the lines that has often been associated with him by many comedy impersonators over the years, saying, "I haven't retired and not a lot of people know that."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Michael Caine clarifies statement on retiring after latest film

Michael Caine has not retired from acting just yet. “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that,” the 88-year-old actor tweeted on Saturday — one day after telling BBC Radio’s “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review” that “Best Sellers” would be his last film. “Funnily enough, it has...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Wait, The Dark Knight’s Michael Caine Isn’t Retiring From Acting After All?

Michael Caine is a beloved actor and has earned nearly 200 acting credits since his career began in the 1950s. These days, Caine is 88 years old and was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. He seemed to announce his retirement during an interview that came out on Friday, but he’s backtracking to clarify. No, the actor is not saying goodbye to his illustrious career just yet.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I'm not retiring, and not a lot of people know that!' Sir Michael Caine confirms he is not giving up work after veteran star hinted at retirement by claiming 'there's not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man that's 88'

Sir Michael Caine has confirmed he is not stepping away from the Hollywood mainstream after prompting retirement rumours during a recent interview. The veteran star, now 88, was appearing on BBC Radio 5 to promote his latest movie Best Sellers when he bemoaned the lack of opportunities for older actors.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Bbc Radio#Oscar Winner#Themichaelcaine#Bbc Radio 5#Mayo#Film Review
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy