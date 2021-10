Houston rapper Maxo Kream, or Emekwane Ogugua Biosah Jr., blew it the first time he took the stage. “I start rapping and I choked, like on some Eminem-type shit,” says Maxo Kream, who was around 19 at the time of his first onstage performance. But that didn’t mean the larger-than-life, friendly but in-your-face Biosah was going down without a fight. When the boos came, he responded, “Y’all got me fucked up. Anyone in here got a problem with me, come look at that shit. You feel me?” Biosah’s determination to succeed, against all odds, perhaps can be traced back to an altercation...

