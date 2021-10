Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The last time the Canadiens lost their first 4 games of the season, team president Ronald Corey decided it was time to act and fired his long-time general manager Serge Savard and the last coach to lead the Habs to the Stanley Cup Jacques Demers. In one swift move, he replaced them with a couple of former Canadiens who had no experience on the other side of the glass, Réjean Houle as GM and Mario Tremblay as coach. What came next was perhaps the darkest era the Habs have ever seen when star goalie Patrick Roy and rookie coach Mario Tremblay clashed, leading to the former requesting a trade. Unexperienced GM Houle traded him to Colorado for a silly return and years of irrelevance followed.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO