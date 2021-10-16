CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fall weather is back! Cool crisp mornings & no humidity

By Jessica Moore
KSLA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSLA) - A beautiful weather pattern for the fall season underway this weekend! The cold front that moved through on Friday has ushered in no humidity along with cool weather and sunshine. Happy Sunday it’s a CHILLY start to the day so have a jacket!...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Threat of Thunderstorms Sunday Night into Monday

On Sunday, most of the day will be precip free. It will be in the late evening hours when the clouds move back along with the threat of some showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 with strong south winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Ksla
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Warming Up Before Storms Blow Through Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Warming up before storms blow through Maryland. October is off to a dry start so far with only .24" of rainfall. Sunday ends up with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the comfortable mid to upper 60s. Monday starts off warm with highs reaching...
BALTIMORE, MD
desotocountynewsroom.com

Your 3 Day Forecast

Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy by late afternoon with winds from the South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will move through the area just after midnight bringing a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, but the line of storms should...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds. Overview We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Rainy week ahead, high temperatures to stick in the 60s and 70s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area should brace for a few rounds of rain this week, forecasters said, with storms beginning Monday night. Much of the day Monday is poised to be “rather pleasant,” according to a forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the 70s despite cloudy conditions. But by the evening, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, which could stick ...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Showers For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will be warm with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps through to cool us down into the mid 50s for Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy