Fall weather is back! Cool crisp mornings & no humidity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro's high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning's commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO