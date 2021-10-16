Arts Avenue - Bel Canto Chorus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority...
Protesters supporting benched Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving stormed past barricades outside the team’s home opener Sunday, prompting Barclays Center to "briefly" close its doors, the franchise said. Supporters of Irving — a point guard who is one of the NBA's best-known unvaccinated players — could be seen pushing past...
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year.
Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to new information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza...
Kobe Bryant's widow said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured, court documents say. After Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed her...
Former President Barack Obama slammed Republicans as "systematically" trying to prevent Americans from voting in a campaign speech for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. "All across the country, Democrats are trying to make it easier to vote, not make it harder to vote, and push back on Republicans who...
Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
