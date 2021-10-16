CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eovaldi to start Game 2 of ALCS in one of his 'favorite ballparks'

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi will have a homecoming of sorts Saturday when he starts Game 2 of the ALCS for the Red Sox opposite Houston Astros rookie Luis Garcia. He'll be trying to help...

