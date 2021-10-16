CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi Arabia's PIF launches offshore platform tourism project

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCr0L_0cTJ1ntu00

CAIRO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, announced on Saturday the launch of "THE RIG", which it said would be the world's first tourism destination on offshore platforms.

The fund, the engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic transformation plans for Saudi Arabia, manages a portfolio worth $400 billion.

It added in a statement that the project was located in the gulf and spanned an area of more than 150,000 square metres.

It said the project would feature a number of attractions, including three hotels, restaurants, helipads, and a range of adventurous activities including extreme sports.

The funds did not disclose the value of the project.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
therealdeal.com

Saudi Arabia’s newest attraction: roller coasters on an oil rig

Oil-dependent Saudi Arabia is taking literally the concept of economic diversification. The kingdom has announced plans to convert an oil rig in the Arabian Gulf into a 1.6-million-square-foot “extreme park” and resort, according to CNN. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is behind the project, dubbed “The Rig.” It would...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero by 2060

One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges. The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Pif#Crown
Reuters

Singapore's Pavilion working with regulator to ensure market supplied

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer Pavilion Energy is working with the country’s energy regulator to ensure the domestic market is well-supplied, the company’s interim chief executive said on Monday. This follows recent gas shortages in the city-state because of production issues in Indonesia which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oil-reliant Saudi Arabia faces questions over 'net zero' pledge

Saudi Arabia's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 must go hand-in-hand with a plan to phase out fossil fuels, experts said on Sunday. They questioned plans by the world's top oil exporter to raise its production capacity despite the pledge, and Greenpeace raised doubts over the timing of Saturday's announcement. The watchdog accused Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, of trying to divert criticism at next week's COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow. With increasing global urgency to limit global warming, COP26 aims to set the world on a path to net zero by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint U.S. counterterrorism efforts claimed in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the kingdom's crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king.Saad al-Jabri did not provide evidence to the CBS News program, which aired Sunday.The ex-intelligence official, who resides in exile in Canada, claimed that in 2014, Prince Mohammed boasted that he could kill King Abdullah At the time, Prince Mohammed held no senior role in government but was serving as gatekeeper to his father’s royal court when his father...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
AFP

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said on Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit. The kingdom, one of the world's biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. The UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, an objective it says is "imperative" to safeguard a liveable climate. "I announce today Saudi Arabia's target to reach net zero emissions by 2060," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the "Saudi Green Initiative" forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

A Sportswashing Deal Will Air Saudi Arabia’s Dirty Laundry

The new owners of Newcastle United are about to discover the Streisand Effect, the Internet-era phenomenon in which an attempt to prevent something from happening — or happening again — guarantees that it will. The result: a self-inflicted public-relations predicament. The English soccer club, recently acquired by a group led...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Street.Com

Geely's Lynk & Co Car Brand Launches Mid-size SUV, Heads To Saudi Arabia And Kuwait

Lynk & Co, a mid-range car brand spawned out of Geely's takeover of Volvo Cars, launched a mid-size SUV to take on bestselling electric vehicle models assembled by Tesla and Chinese start-up NIO. The Chinese-Swedish carmaker, which is well-established in European markets like Germany, Denmark and Belgium, said it was...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Saudi Arabia to Build Offshore Theme Park

In an effort to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia is turning an offshore oil rig into a unique theme park to be called, not surprisingly, ‘The Rig.’. Located in the Arabian Gulf, the park will feature three hotels and 11 restaurants in addition to a plethora of rides and attractions on three inter-connected platforms.
TRAVEL
pv-magazine.com

Huawei wins major energy storage project contract in Saudi Arabia

Chinese tech giant Huawei Digital Power has signed a contract with China's SEPCOIII, a construction and engineering company and power plant operator, for a 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh battery energy storage project in Saudi Arabia. Developed by ACWA Power, with SEPCOIII serving as general contractor and handling EPC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Saudi Arabia to launch enormous oil themed ‘extreme park’

Saudi Arabia may be trying to reduce its dependency on oil, but that hasn’t stopped the Arabic kingdom from using its petroleum industry as inspiration for a brand new tourist attraction. The Middle Eastern country has announced plans to convert an oil rig into a 150,000 square meter “extreme park”...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy