DC’s Doom Patrol is returning to Starzplay this November for its third season

femalefirst.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Starzplay – the international streaming service from STARZ – announced that the highly-anticipated third season of DC’s Doom Patrol will begin streaming this November (2021). Doom Patrol follows an oddball group of heroes who fight for a planet that doesn’t even want them. The characters include Robotman aka...

Doom Patrol Renewed For A Fourth Season

HBO Max announced today at DC FanDome the Max Original series DOOM PATROL will return for a fourth season and as seen in the video above released a mid-season trailer in anticipation of the remaining episodes of season three, which debut weekly on the service every Thursday until NOVEMBER 11th.
Titans and Doom Patrol Renewed for 4th Season, Pennyworth renewed for 3rd at HBO Max

The live-action DC Comics shows Titans and Doom Patrol will both be continuing to a fourth season on HBO Max. The announcement was made at the DC FanDome virtual event this past Saturday. Both shows got their start on the DC Universe streaming service but switched over to HBO Max when that platform shifted its focus to digital comics. The news does not come as a surprise because both had proven popular so far, though there are no viewing numbers for the shows because the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 does not cover HBO Max yet. The Big Three streaming services Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu tend to cap their originals around the three-to-four season mark, so it will be interesting to see if Titans and Doom Patrol extend beyond that. The former series follows a group of young heroes who band together to form their own crime-fighting team. The latter show follows a group of mostly-shunned super heroes brought together by a man known as the Chief in order to use their powers to fight against threats to humanity. The Season 3 finale for Titans drops this Friday, and Doom Patrol wraps up its third season on November 11th.
Doom Patrol Season 4 Is Good To Go At HBO Max, Watch A Mid-Season Trailer

Good news out of DC FanDome today for "Doom Patrol" fans as the series has been renewed for a fourth season. The show originally started on the DC Universe streaming platform, which has since been turned into a comic book subscription service. But it is now thriving at its new home on HBO Max, currently in its third season. Luckily, that won't be the end of it for Negative Man and the gang, as at least one more season of wild adventures in the weirdest corner of the Dc universe is on the way. To go along with the good news, a mid-season trailer for the currently airing third season has also been released. Check it out.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Seven Ratings

While superhero shows have done very well for The CW, most seem to have limited shelf-lives. Could this be the final year for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow or, will it be renewed for season eight? Stay tuned. A superhero comedy-drama series, the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show stars Caity...
DC's Doom Patrol and Titans futures confirmed beyond season 3

DC has announced good news for two of its live-action TV shows, with Doom Patrol and Titans both confirmed to be getting a fourth season. The renewals were announced at this weekend's DC FanDome fan event, with HBO Max confirming that both shows, which are currently airing their third seasons, have had another season greenlit.
Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 6 Review: 1917 Patrol

I have never been so happy to be proven wrong. Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 6 delights with three seemingly disparate plotlines tied together by the theme of breaking free of one's past. Rita goes from being the most annoying, narcissistic, and self-sabotaging character on Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode...
DC's Titans: Season 4 Announced - DC FanDome 2021

DC Universe has announced that its live-action superhero series, Titans, is getting a fourth season. During the 2021 DC FanDome event, actor Brenton Thwaites, who plays Dick Grayson / Nightwing on the show confirmed the series would return for another season. Unfortunately, Thwaites had nothing to share as far as when the fourth season will release.
Titans and Doom Patrol will both continue to season 4

Two of DC’s superhero teams are coming back for new season. Doom Patrol and Titans have both been renewed for fourth seasons, DC announced on Saturday during the 2021 FanDome event. DC didn’t have too much to give away about the plot of either upcoming season, mostly because the shows’...
Smith’s “MOTU: Revelation” Returns In November

Kevin Smith’s Netflix animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” is set to return with the second half of its first season on November 23rd. The series, a sequel to the original 1980s animated series, launched with its first five episodes in July this year. Critics raved, but audience reviews were much divisive with a vocal backlash of the lack of the He-Man character who was sidelined for much of the run as the supporting characters came to the fore.
Get a Sneak Peek as Madame Rouge Gets in a Big Hurry for (???) in This Week's Doom Patrol

Are we enjoying the wacky roller coaster ride that is Doom Patrol?! In this week’s episode, Vic (Joivan Wade) consults an old friend for help with a major life change, Cliff (Brendan Fraser/Riley Shanahan) takes his online habits too far, and Jane (Diane Guerrero) battles the “others” for Kay. Sensing imminent danger, Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) attempts to rally the highly distracted group.
