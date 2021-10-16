DC’s Doom Patrol is returning to Starzplay this November for its third season

The live-action DC Comics shows Titans and Doom Patrol will both be continuing to a fourth season on HBO Max. The announcement was made at the DC FanDome virtual event this past Saturday. Both shows got their start on the DC Universe streaming service but switched over to HBO Max when that platform shifted its focus to digital comics. The news does not come as a surprise because both had proven popular so far, though there are no viewing numbers for the shows because the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 does not cover HBO Max yet. The Big Three streaming services Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu tend to cap their originals around the three-to-four season mark, so it will be interesting to see if Titans and Doom Patrol extend beyond that. The former series follows a group of young heroes who band together to form their own crime-fighting team. The latter show follows a group of mostly-shunned super heroes brought together by a man known as the Chief in order to use their powers to fight against threats to humanity. The Season 3 finale for Titans drops this Friday, and Doom Patrol wraps up its third season on November 11th.

