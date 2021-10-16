Campus Safety Report (10/15/2021)

Campus Safety came across a suspicious incident in the Jackson Campus Center. Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm in Rundstrom hall. Campus Safety provided a medical transport to the E.R. for a student in North Hall. Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Campus safety responded to a suspicious circumstance in...
Though the local health authority hasn't officially announced that the Austin-Travis County area is moving to Stage 2 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions fell within the threshold of those guidelines.
Number of cases since March 21, 2020 - 26,666 (case record was updated with duplicates removed and missing cases added) Number of deaths associated with COVID this period - 4 The positivity rate for the last 14 days is 5.6%. The county remains at 42% vaccinated with at least one dose.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will remove its recognition of Phi Gamma Delta, the organization at the center of MU's suspension of fraternity activities, pending appeal, according to an email sent to the campus. The university on Friday found the fraternity responsible for multiple violations of MU conduct codes, Vice Chancellor for Student
The post University of Missouri removes Phi Gamma Delta’s recognition pending appeal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The search for school bus drivers continues and the Wolf Administration is pushing full-speed ahead to address the shortage impacting student and their parents across Pennsylvania.
Right now, there are roughly 42,000 school bus drives which is the lowest number of licensed CDL school bus drivers in the past five years.
Pennsylvania is taking a more hands-on approach to recruiting drivers.
In recent weeks, both the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Education has been conducting various forms of outreach to connect with potential drivers.
Letters were sent to more than 376,000 people with a commercial driver’s license.
The letters included a survey asking those drivers if they would be interested in pursuing a career in driving school buses.
Those interested will be contacted by local schools to discuss the next steps.
“Our students need reliable transportation to be able to continue in-person instruction, our parents need peace of mind, and our schools need assistance,” said Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega.
So far, about 1,300 drivers have volunteered to drive through the survey.
There are still many more seats that need to be filled to address both immediate and long-term needs.
Lockdowns lasting months in some states have seen tight restrictions on visitors to nursing homes. So as lockdowns ease, and if you’re vaccinated, you might be planning a happy reunion with your friend or family.
If your loved one has dementia, you might be wondering if their symptoms have worsened in lockdown, or if they remember who you are.
Here’s what to look out for on your first visit after lockdowns end, and how to support your loved one after that.
Read more:
Why people...
The Office of Public Safety (PSafe) released its Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report in an all-campus email on Oct. 1. The report includes data on incidents that prompted a response from PSafe between the 2018 and 2020 calendar years. The report also details University policies and sections of Connecticut state law relating to incidents covered by the Code of Non-Academic Conduct, including sexual assault, weapons possession, fire safety regulations, and alcohol and drug policies.
The crime log incidents posted may not match the crime statistics as reported in the Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report per the federal Clery Act, as the crime log is compiled using the Illinois Crimes Code and the crime statistics are required by law to be compiled using the Federal Uniformed Crime Reporting definitions.
The crime log incidents posted may not match the crime statistics as reported in the Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report per the federal Clery Act, as the crime log is compiled using the Illinois Crimes Code and the crime statistics are required by law to be compiled using the Federal Uniformed Crime Reporting definitions.
Comments / 0