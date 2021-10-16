CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Peter, MN

Campus Safety Report (10/15/2021)

By Gustavian Weekly
gustavus.edu
 8 days ago

Campus Safety came across a suspicious incident in the Jackson Campus Center. Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm in Rundstrom hall. Campus Safety provided a medical transport to the E.R. for a student in North Hall. Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Campus safety responded to a suspicious circumstance in...

weekly.blog.gustavus.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri removes Phi Gamma Delta’s recognition pending appeal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will remove its recognition of Phi Gamma Delta, the organization at the center of MU's suspension of fraternity activities, pending appeal, according to an email sent to the campus. The university on Friday found the fraternity responsible for multiple violations of MU conduct codes, Vice Chancellor for Student The post University of Missouri removes Phi Gamma Delta’s recognition pending appeal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Peter, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Peter, MN
Education
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Departments Of Education And Transportation Working To Address Bus Driver Shortage

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The search for school bus drivers continues and the Wolf Administration is pushing full-speed ahead to address the shortage impacting student and their parents across Pennsylvania. Right now, there are roughly 42,000 school bus drives which is the lowest number of licensed CDL school bus drivers in the past five years. Pennsylvania is taking a more hands-on approach to recruiting drivers. In recent weeks, both the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Education has been conducting various forms of outreach to connect with potential drivers. Letters were sent to more than 376,000 people with a commercial driver’s license. The letters included a survey asking those drivers if they would be interested in pursuing a career in driving school buses. Those interested will be contacted by local schools to discuss the next steps. “Our students need reliable transportation to be able to continue in-person instruction, our parents need peace of mind, and our schools need assistance,” said Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega. So far, about 1,300 drivers have volunteered to drive through the survey. There are still many more seats that need to be filled to address both immediate and long-term needs.
TheConversationAU

How to support a person with dementia as lockdowns ease

Lockdowns lasting months in some states have seen tight restrictions on visitors to nursing homes. So as lockdowns ease, and if you’re vaccinated, you might be planning a happy reunion with your friend or family. If your loved one has dementia, you might be wondering if their symptoms have worsened in lockdown, or if they remember who you are. Here’s what to look out for on your first visit after lockdowns end, and how to support your loved one after that. Read more: Why people...
MENTAL HEALTH
Wesleyan Argus

Public Safety Releases Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report

The Office of Public Safety (PSafe) released its Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report in an all-campus email on Oct. 1. The report includes data on incidents that prompted a response from PSafe between the 2018 and 2020 calendar years. The report also details University policies and sections of Connecticut state law relating to incidents covered by the Code of Non-Academic Conduct, including sexual assault, weapons possession, fire safety regulations, and alcohol and drug policies.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
illinoisnewsnow.com

WIU Office of Public Safety Report 10-20-2021

The crime log incidents posted may not match the crime statistics as reported in the Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report per the federal Clery Act, as the crime log is compiled using the Illinois Crimes Code and the crime statistics are required by law to be compiled using the Federal Uniformed Crime Reporting definitions.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defend Yourself#Campus Safety Report#E R#Run Hide Fight#The Campus Safety
illinoisnewsnow.com

WIU Office of Public Safety Report 10-18-2021

The crime log incidents posted may not match the crime statistics as reported in the Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report per the federal Clery Act, as the crime log is compiled using the Illinois Crimes Code and the crime statistics are required by law to be compiled using the Federal Uniformed Crime Reporting definitions.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy