Mandaree man sentenced in chase that ended at national park

An LA teenager has been sentenced to several months in a juvenile camp for slamming his father’s Lamborghini into a woman’s car earlier this year. The woman, Monique Munoz, died at the scene.The son of real-estate tycoon James Khuri was 17 at the time of the accident. He was speeding at more than 100mph when he crashed into Ms Munoz’s car, which was almost split in two in the fatal wreck, reported NBC Los Angeles.The teen pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in April, but his sentencing of seven to nine months drew protests from the victim’s family, who...

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO