Public Safety

Mandaree man sentenced in chase that ended at national park

New Haven Register
 8 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mandaree man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for leading state and federal authorities on a January chase that ended when he and a passenger abandoned a stolen vehicle in Theodore...

www.nhregister.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Woman sentenced in parking lot fatality

ELKO – A vehicle accident resulting in the death of a woman at an Elko gas station/convenience store more than a year ago was resolved Thursday in Justice Court. Lauren Allen of Spring Creek pleaded no contest to one count of vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor, in the death of a 65-year-old woman at Maverik on Mountain City Highway.
ELKO, NV
ABC 4

Sandy man arrested after pursuit through Zion National Park, Arizona

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy man has been taken into custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Zion National Park and into Arizona. He is now expected to face felony charges in both states. Late Saturday night, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office says National Park Service Rangers...
ARIZONA STATE
KSNT News

Motorcycle chase crossing into Kansas ends with man arrested

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Texas man was taken into custody Friday following a two-state pursuit that ended in Jackson County. Deputies arrested Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of New Braunsfels, Texas, around 4:20 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it first got involved in a chase between Aubey and Nebraska authorities around 3:45 p.m. Law […]
KANSAS STATE
Theodore Roosevelt
News On 6

Man In Custody After Mayes County Chase Ends in Crash

A man is in custody after a chase ends in a crash in Mayes County. Agents said he was swerving all over the road and driving in the median on Highway 412. One woman who was also driving on 412 saw the commotion and shot some video. Officers said they...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
Vindy.com

Man sentenced in fleeing case

YOUNGSTOWN — Former sanitation worker William Shea told Judge Anthony D’Apolito he wanted Brandon Ferrier to get the maximum amount of jail time for hitting Shea with a car while Ferrier was fleeing from police in November 2019. Ferrier, 24, of Canfield, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Albany Herald

Stolen firearm, car chase land Columbus man a 120-month prison sentence

COLUMBUS – A Columbus resident who nearly ran over arresting police officers, leading them on a short chase before crashing his car into a tree, was sentenced to federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm. Brian Doswell, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve the statutory maximum of 120 months...
COLUMBUS, GA
York Dispatch Online

Man sentenced to prison for deadly parking lot brawl

A York County judge sentenced a man to prison Friday in a for his role in a deadly parking lot brawl and shooting. Judge Craig Trebilcock sentenced Reynaldo Manuel Santana-Cruz, 24, of York City, to five-to-10 years in state prison on one count of felony aggravated assault. Santana-Cruz pleaded guilty...
YORK COUNTY, PA
#Domestic Violence#Ap#The Bismarck Tribune
news4sanantonio.com

Man sentenced in human smuggling attempt that ended in fatal crash

DEL RIO – On May 11, 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass pleaded guilty in Del Rio, Texas to a human smuggling case that ended in a deadly car chase. According to court documents, Monsivais was driving a Suburban traveling on FM 2644 when Border Patrol attempted to pull the vehicle over. Monsivais tried to flee from law enforcement and eventually crashed the vehicle on Highway 85 outside of Big Wells, ejecting some of the occupants.
DEL RIO, TX
Herald-Dispatch

Man sentenced to prison for assault

IRONTON — A Kentucky man convicted in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of felonious assault was sentenced last week to eight to 12 years in prison. Elvis Rister, 46, of Garrison, Kentucky, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. In an unrelated case, Joshua A. Sparks, 40, of...
WAYNE, WV
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

High-Speed Chase in National City Ends in Arrest

A man was arrested in National City after leading police on a high-speed chase through the streets. The man was suspected of carjacking his girlfriend's car after punching her in the face, said National City Police Lt. Greg Seward. Detectives put out a "be on the lookout" for the suspect...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Authorities search for missing man at Grand Teton National Park

Authorities on Friday searched Grand Teton National park for a Texas man who was last seen a day earlier. Park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree. His last sighting occurred near Game Warden Point in Moran. Law enforcement for the park received a call from someone worried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hot96.com

Man Sentenced for Attempted Rape

An Evansville man found guilty of attempted rape has now been sentenced. 47-year-old James Snapp was sentenced to 30 years in prison. At the end of his three-day trial in September, jurors found Snapp guilty of attempted rape, criminal confinement and felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

Teen Lamborghini driver sentenced to nine months in juvenile camp for killing woman in crash

An LA teenager has been sentenced to several months in a juvenile camp for slamming his father’s Lamborghini into a woman’s car earlier this year. The woman, Monique Munoz, died at the scene.The son of real-estate tycoon James Khuri was 17 at the time of the accident. He was speeding at more than 100mph when he crashed into Ms Munoz’s car, which was almost split in two in the fatal wreck, reported NBC Los Angeles.The teen pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in April, but his sentencing of seven to nine months drew protests from the victim’s family, who...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
somerset106.com

Sentencing Set For Man Convicted Of Trying To Kill Police Officer During Whitley County Chase

A man has been convicted for shooting at a police officer during a chase in Whitley County back in 2017. On November 14, 2017, authorities say Thomas Reynolds lead police on a 30-mile pursuit. During the chase, Reynolds fired a gun at a Williamsburg police officer’s cruiser, hitting it several times, before the officer was able to end the chase and take Reynolds into custody. According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling, Reynolds has since been convicted of attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police. A 25-year prison sentence has been recommended. Reynolds is scheduled to be sentenced on November 15, 2021.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
CBS Denver

Denver Police Chase Ends On I-25 With Arrest Of Man, Woman

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police chase led to the shutdown of part of Interstate 25 for several hours overnight. It started with a motor vehicle theft on South Federal Boulevard at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Two hours later officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over but it sped off. (credit: CBS) Police say a man and woman would eventually steal three other cars, including carjacking two drivers. (credit: CBS) Finally on I-25 near Arapahoe Road officers performed a PIT manuever to stop the fleeing car and arrested the suspects. I-25 was fully back open at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday.
DENVER, CO

